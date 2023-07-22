Rand Water announces 30-hour shutdown planned for City of Tshwane from 30 July
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has announced a 30-hour planned shutdown that will halt supply to some areas in the City of Tshwane.
The planned shutdown is set to take effect from 30 to 31 July.
The bulk water supplier said it needs to conduct urgent repairs on leaks at its Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant, also replacing defective valves at its Palmiet Booster Station and at the treatment plant.
During the shutdown, a number of areas supplied by the Klipriviersberg, Klipfontein, Brakfontein and Hartebeesthoek reservoirs will be affected.
READ: Constant water interruptions becoming unbearable for residents - City of Tshwane
This as some communities in Tshwane have had no constant water supply for over two weeks.
Rand Water said it was conducting maintenance work on its Hartebeeshoek Reservoir which was directly affecting Soshanguve residents.
And although it promised that the water supply would be restored by Saturday, community members reported their taps still running dry.
This article first appeared on EWN : Rand Water announces 30-hour shutdown planned for City of Tshwane from 30 July
