Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League
JOHANNESBURG - It’s a three-horse race to lead the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL), with results expected to be announced later on Sunday.
The ANC structure is holding its 13th national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
Delegates started voting for the top five officials of the organisation in the early hours of Sunday morning following the announcement of those who have been nominated for leadership positions.
#ANCWL13 delegates will vote for their top officials this morning, results will be announced later, then followed by another round of nominations for additional members.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2023
ANCWL's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and KwaZulu-Natal's Thembeka Mchunu.
Outcomes of the ANC women’s league branch nominations:' Alpha Ramushwana (@Alpha_Mero25) July 22, 2023
1. Sisisi Tolashe - 1564 nominations
2. Thembeka Mchunu - 796
3. Bathabile Dlamini - 258@ewnreporter
Eyewitness News spoke to some delegates who said they were waiting on their branches to give a line of march ahead of casting their ballots.
This ANC Women’s League member said she’ll wait on the outcomes of the fierce horse trading and lobbying to make a decision.
"My vote is a secret. Maybe we can talk after the nominations but for now, I am just standing on my legs."
Another delegate said she’s keeping her cards close to her chest as she waits for her province to finalise talks over its preferred candidate.
"We have been taught to follow the instructions of our leaders. There is a reason why things are happening in the background. So we will wait for them to tell us what to do."
While the ANC is expected to announce the results of the top officials on Sunday, delegates are still expected to nominate additional members and to develop conference declarations.
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa is set to close the conference later on Sunday afternoon.
