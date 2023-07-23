Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom not in a position to speedily finance grid expansion, says Ramokgopa Speaking at a briefing on Sunday morning, the Electricity Minister said the expansion and the strengthening of the grid is going t... 23 July 2023 1:18 PM
Joburg CBD residents left frustrated by power outage following gas explosion A woman who spoke to Eyewitness News anonymously said when there is no electricity, the water pump where she lives does not work,... 23 July 2023 12:59 PM
Early Childhood Development: Around 90% of practitioners not qualified enough The need to upskill these practitioners has reached a critical point as only 45% of children who are currently attending ECD progr... 23 July 2023 11:22 AM
View all Local
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
View all Business
The psychology of motivation and rewards Do you need an incentive to get things done? You're not alone... 23 July 2023 1:35 PM
Lynn Forbes gets real by sharing her story of loss and healing Motivational speaker and media personality Lynn Forbes and her friend, life coach Khadjiah Mia are bringing their Get Real integra... 23 July 2023 12:24 PM
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why B... 23 July 2023 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why B... 23 July 2023 10:19 AM
SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture' SJ chats to Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host about season two of The Perfect Picture. 22 July 2023 12:37 PM
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses pupp... 22 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League

23 July 2023 8:07 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
African National Congress Womens League ANCWL
Bathabile Dlamini
ANCWL elective conference
Thembeka Mchunu
Sisisi Tolashe

The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and KwaZulu-Natal's Thembeka Mchunu.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s a three-horse race to lead the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL), with results expected to be announced later on Sunday.

The ANC structure is holding its 13th national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Delegates started voting for the top five officials of the organisation in the early hours of Sunday morning following the announcement of those who have been nominated for leadership positions.

ANCWL's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and KwaZulu-Natal's Thembeka Mchunu.

Eyewitness News spoke to some delegates who said they were waiting on their branches to give a line of march ahead of casting their ballots.

This ANC Women’s League member said she’ll wait on the outcomes of the fierce horse trading and lobbying to make a decision.

"My vote is a secret. Maybe we can talk after the nominations but for now, I am just standing on my legs."

Another delegate said she’s keeping her cards close to her chest as she waits for her province to finalise talks over its preferred candidate.

"We have been taught to follow the instructions of our leaders. There is a reason why things are happening in the background. So we will wait for them to tell us what to do."

While the ANC is expected to announce the results of the top officials on Sunday, delegates are still expected to nominate additional members and to develop conference declarations.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa is set to close the conference later on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ:


This article first appeared on EWN : Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League




