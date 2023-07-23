Indigenous Plant Use Forum: Protecting SA's diverse flora
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Chairperson of the Indigenous Plant Use Forum, Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk.
South Africa has been endowed with a tremendously unique and diverse flora and it, along with the knowledge of these plants, needs to be protected, says van Wyk.
Many of the species only occur in South Africa. Associated with that richness of flora, we also have a tremendously rich indigenous knowledge that is associated with these plants. This is of course a very valuable resource.Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk, Chairperson - Indigenous Plant Use Forum
The Indigenous Plant Use Forum (IPUF), now in its 25th year, has become a unique platform for academics, healers, anthropologists, business people, and policymakers interested in the region's flora.
IPUF’s annual gathering is set to take place from 27-31 August 2023 in Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.
Those attending can expect a multicultural and multi-disciplinary event focused on the sustainable use of Southern African flora.
The event aims to inspire new research projects and collaborations.
You can visit the Indigenous Plant Use Forum's website for more information.
Traditional knowledge about plants has accumulated over potentially thousands of years. The indigenous people of South Africa have been using and experimenting with these plants for a long time. To lose that precious information will be very sad.Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk, Chairperson - Indigenous Plant Use Forum
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_16347003_protea-flowers-in-kirstenbosch-national-botanical-gardens-in-cape-town-south-africa.html
More from Lifestyle
The psychology of motivation and rewards
Do you need an incentive to get things done? You're not alone...Read More
Lynn Forbes gets real by sharing her story of loss and healing
Motivational speaker and media personality Lynn Forbes and her friend, life coach Khadjiah Mia are bringing their Get Real integrated wellness experience to Cape Town.Read More
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own
South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.Read More
How to help your child prepare for the world of work
You can start working on your child’s CV from when they’re 10 or 12 years old.Read More
What is the state of your car? A dirty car can affect your health and safety
Cars have become, in some cases, a storage facility, dining table, and even a clothing cupboard.Read More
Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome
Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therapist and the founder of the Self-Care Studio.Read More
[LISTEN] Signs to look out for when someone reaches their 'breaking point'
Asking for help isn't easy, but it's critical.Read More
Morocco, SA top list of African countries where people earn the best salaries
Business Insider Africa compiled a list of the top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries.Read More
Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner
Here are some tips on how to spend with no regrets.Read More