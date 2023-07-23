Symphony of dance as SA Ballet Competition comes to Cape Town





Picture: South African International Ballet Competition

If you get swept away in the storytelling of ballet, then book a seat for the 10th South African International Ballet Competition, which kicks off at the Artscape Theatre tomorrow.

Organisers say it’s recognised as the best classical ballet competition on the African continent, consistently attracting dancers of the highest calibre from here and across the globe.

The competition is targeted at dancers from age 9 to 22 in three age categories.

Sara Jayne Makwala King chatted to the competition’s founder Dirk Badenhorst.

It's for teachers to benchmark and see what's happening in the rest of the world. It's for the audience to watch good ballet. And it's also for up coming choreographers, as this year we've added a new section for choreography. Dirk Badenhorst, founder of 10th South African International Ballet Competition

Competitors will be under the watchful eye of an array of international judges, among them Ted Brandsen, director the Dutch National Ballet and Feng Ying, the director of the National Ballet of China.

That's why people come to these competitions. They hope to be seen and to be given scholarships to these companies. There's been such a range of dancers that have made it into schools and companies because of the SAIBC. Dirk Badenhorst, founder of 10th South African International Ballet Competition

The competition will also honour those who've contributed to ballet in South Africa and abroad.

Far from its reputation as an art form for the wealthy and elite, Badenhorst believes classic ballet has a wide reach in South Africa.

The market is unbelievably big and it's been amazing to see the true interest. The awards is to build that bridge and to recognise that's contributed to the arts. It's important to honour people while they're alive and we can see the lines of heritage that exists. Dirk Badenhorst, founder of 10th South African International Ballet Competition

