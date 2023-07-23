Early Childhood Development: Around 90% of practitioners not qualified enough
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Santa Shoebox Programmes CEO, Deb Zelezniak.
If a child doesn't start off on a strong foundation, that beautiful child starts off on a backfoot and that unfortunately becomes an extremely difficult cycle to break.Deb Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Programmes
Early Childhood Development (ECD) is meant to aid children from birth to seven years of age to reach their full cognitive, emotional, social and physical potential.
Zelezniak says according to the North-West University's Faculty of Education, around 90% of the country's ECD practitioners are unqualified or underqualified.
Adding to this, only 45% of children who are currently attending ECD programmes in South Africa are developmentally on track.
Zelezniak says that these practitioners simply don't earn enough to be able to upskill themselves.
To address these challenges, the Santa Shoebox Programmes, along with its partners ORT SA Cape and Singakwenza, have trained at least 500 practitioners in two years.
They have particularly focused on learning through play, the development of perceptual skills and social and emotional learning.
They perform an incredibly valuable role. Not only caring for children while their parents are at work but also touching their lives in their formative years and teaching them the basics.Deb Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Programmes
These gorgeous, powerful, brilliant and committed women are under skilled and lack confidence. They are not seen as valuable contributors to our community. The fabric of our community.Deb Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Programmes
Something that is a gross injustice in our beautiful complicated country, is that children of privilege soar through their academic life.Deb Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Programmes
It's completely unacceptable that socio-economic circumstance has an impact on a child for the rest of their life.Deb Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Programmes
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_74780693_cute-girl-drawing-with-colourful-crayon-kids-coloring.html
More from Local
Eskom not in a position to speedily finance grid expansion, says Ramokgopa
Speaking at a briefing on Sunday morning, the Electricity Minister said the expansion and the strengthening of the grid is going to take an inordinate amount of money that the power utility doesn't yet have.Read More
Joburg CBD residents left frustrated by power outage following gas explosion
A woman who spoke to Eyewitness News anonymously said when there is no electricity, the water pump where she lives does not work, resulting in a double outage of power and water.Read More
VIP Protection Unit officers involved in N1 assault to be arrested
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the officers will hand themselves over to the Sandton Police Station on Sunday, and are set to appear at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.Read More
Another earthquake rattles parts of Joburg
The Council for Geoscience confirmed that just before 7 pm on Saturday, an earthquake with a local magnitude of 2.98 was recorded in the southern suburbs, with the epicentre located about two kilometres south of Harmony Doornkop Gold Mine.Read More
[LISTEN] Avoid falling victim to scams with these tips
We need to up our game as scammers become more cunning.Read More
Symphony of dance as SA Ballet Competition comes to Cape Town
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Dirk Badenhorst, founder of 10th South African International Ballet Competition.Read More
Rand Water announces 30-hour shutdown planned for City of Tshwane from 30 July
The planned shutdown is set to take effect from 30 to 31 July, during which Rand Water is planning to conduct urgent repairs on leaks at its Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant, also replacing defective valves at its Palmiet Booster Station.Read More
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam
South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses puppets to tell the story of two characters and their different relationship with the natural world and climate events.Read More
Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines
The much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays.Read More