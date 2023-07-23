Early Childhood Development: Around 90% of practitioners not qualified enough





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Santa Shoebox Programmes CEO, Deb Zelezniak.

If a child doesn't start off on a strong foundation, that beautiful child starts off on a backfoot and that unfortunately becomes an extremely difficult cycle to break. Deb Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Programmes

Early Childhood Development (ECD) is meant to aid children from birth to seven years of age to reach their full cognitive, emotional, social and physical potential.

Zelezniak says according to the North-West University's Faculty of Education, around 90% of the country's ECD practitioners are unqualified or underqualified.

Adding to this, only 45% of children who are currently attending ECD programmes in South Africa are developmentally on track.

Zelezniak says that these practitioners simply don't earn enough to be able to upskill themselves.

To address these challenges, the Santa Shoebox Programmes, along with its partners ORT SA Cape and Singakwenza, have trained at least 500 practitioners in two years.

They have particularly focused on learning through play, the development of perceptual skills and social and emotional learning.

They perform an incredibly valuable role. Not only caring for children while their parents are at work but also touching their lives in their formative years and teaching them the basics. Deb Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Programmes

These gorgeous, powerful, brilliant and committed women are under skilled and lack confidence. They are not seen as valuable contributors to our community. The fabric of our community. Deb Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Programmes

Something that is a gross injustice in our beautiful complicated country, is that children of privilege soar through their academic life. Deb Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Programmes

It's completely unacceptable that socio-economic circumstance has an impact on a child for the rest of their life. Deb Zelezniak, CEO - Santa Shoebox Programmes

