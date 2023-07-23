Joburg CBD residents left frustrated by power outage following gas explosion
JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in the Johannesburg CBD have accused property owners in the area of failing to supply alternative means of power to buildings that have been without electricity.
Some parts of downtown Joburg were plunged into darkness on Wednesday after a suspected gas leak explosion on Bree Street, that left one dead, injuring at least 45 others.
The City has said it would restore power on Monday.
READ MORE:
-
CoJ on CBD blast: Widening cracks pose no danger to nearby buildings, yet
-
Power restoration for buildings near Bree Street blast expected on Monday - CoJ
-
COJ warns public against entering cordoned-off areas near CBD blast site
Frustrated residents said although the explosion was out of anyone's control, landlords could have done better in assisting tenants.
A woman who spoke to Eyewitness News anonymously said when there is no electricity, the water pump where she lives does not work.
She said the tenants have been left stranded without any communication from the building's management.
"It's been hard, our children have to go to school and clothes aren't ironed. They go to school with wrinkled clothes. And the owners of the buildings where we live have not even made alternative plans for us."
The woman added that management should consider giving residents rent discounts to compensate for its failure to provide alternative means of power.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg CBD residents left frustrated by power outage following gas explosion
More from Local
Eskom not in a position to speedily finance grid expansion, says Ramokgopa
Speaking at a briefing on Sunday morning, the Electricity Minister said the expansion and the strengthening of the grid is going to take an inordinate amount of money that the power utility doesn't yet have.Read More
Early Childhood Development: Around 90% of practitioners not qualified enough
The need to upskill these practitioners has reached a critical point as only 45% of children who are currently attending ECD programmes in South Africa are developmentally on track.Read More
VIP Protection Unit officers involved in N1 assault to be arrested
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the officers will hand themselves over to the Sandton Police Station on Sunday, and are set to appear at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.Read More
Another earthquake rattles parts of Joburg
The Council for Geoscience confirmed that just before 7 pm on Saturday, an earthquake with a local magnitude of 2.98 was recorded in the southern suburbs, with the epicentre located about two kilometres south of Harmony Doornkop Gold Mine.Read More
[LISTEN] Avoid falling victim to scams with these tips
We need to up our game as scammers become more cunning.Read More
Symphony of dance as SA Ballet Competition comes to Cape Town
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Dirk Badenhorst, founder of 10th South African International Ballet Competition.Read More
Rand Water announces 30-hour shutdown planned for City of Tshwane from 30 July
The planned shutdown is set to take effect from 30 to 31 July, during which Rand Water is planning to conduct urgent repairs on leaks at its Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant, also replacing defective valves at its Palmiet Booster Station.Read More
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam
South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses puppets to tell the story of two characters and their different relationship with the natural world and climate events.Read More
Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines
The much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays.Read More