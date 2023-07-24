Why Cape Town and the Western Cape are receiving so many 'semigrants' right now





Africa Melane speaks to Renier Kriek of Sentinel Homes about the increase in semigration within South Africa.

Semigration refers to people moving from one part of South Africa to another, often for much the same reasons someone would emigrate abroad.

The Western Cape, in particular, is receiving more semigrants than ever for, according to Kriek, these reasons:

• Remote work makes semigrating easier.

• Businesses are moving to urban areas in the Western Cape because the City of Cape Town has made managing loadshedding for businesses easier.

• Low-income earners are coming to the Western Cape because the infrastructure is "better." Kriek says, "Low-income earners will rather live in a shack in the Western Cape than in Gauteng".

• Unemployment levels in the Western Cape are lower, so job prospects seem better than in other provinces.

• People seeking lifestyle changes move to the West Coast, another area where property is booming, relative to the rest of South Africa.

According to Kried, St. Helena Bay, north of Cape Town, is a popular semigration destination for people in their 50s.

Kriek also recommends that, if you want to semigrate, "Do it now. Now is the time to take the plunge since the South African Reserve Bank kept the interest rate where it was."

