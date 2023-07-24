Why Cape Town and the Western Cape are receiving so many 'semigrants' right now
Africa Melane speaks to Renier Kriek of Sentinel Homes about the increase in semigration within South Africa.
Listen to the conversation below.
Semigration refers to people moving from one part of South Africa to another, often for much the same reasons someone would emigrate abroad.
The Western Cape, in particular, is receiving more semigrants than ever for, according to Kriek, these reasons:
• Remote work makes semigrating easier.
• Businesses are moving to urban areas in the Western Cape because the City of Cape Town has made managing loadshedding for businesses easier.
• Low-income earners are coming to the Western Cape because the infrastructure is "better." Kriek says, "Low-income earners will rather live in a shack in the Western Cape than in Gauteng".
• Unemployment levels in the Western Cape are lower, so job prospects seem better than in other provinces.
• People seeking lifestyle changes move to the West Coast, another area where property is booming, relative to the rest of South Africa.
According to Kried, St. Helena Bay, north of Cape Town, is a popular semigration destination for people in their 50s.
Kriek also recommends that, if you want to semigrate, "Do it now. Now is the time to take the plunge since the South African Reserve Bank kept the interest rate where it was."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why Cape Town and the Western Cape are receiving so many 'semigrants' right now
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55361080_aerial-coastal-view-of-cape-town-city-with-table-mountain-cape-town-harbour-lions-head-and-devils-pe.html
More from Lifestyle
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution
Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change this.Read More
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy
It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months.Read More
Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X
Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter.Read More
People who exercise for just a couple of days still get heart benefits
Good news for 'weekend warriors’ - turns out every bit of exercise helps your heart.Read More
SA passport moves up in the world rankings with 106 visa-free destinations
South Africa's green and gold passport is ranked 52nd in the world.Read More
South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy
Errol Levine, CEO of Weelee, explains how the state of SA's economy changed how South African motorist buys their vehicles.Read More
The psychology of motivation and rewards
Do you need an incentive to get things done? You're not alone...Read More
Lynn Forbes gets real by sharing her story of loss and healing
Motivational speaker and media personality Lynn Forbes and her friend, life coach Khadjiah Mia are bringing their Get Real integrated wellness experience to Cape Town.Read More
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own
South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.Read More