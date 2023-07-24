Redhill Arts Festival returns to Joburg this weekend





Joburg’s highly anticipated Redhill Arts Festival, known as Redfest, is back, and it's bigger and better than ever.

Hosted by Redhill School in Sandton from 28 to 30 July, this year’s lineup brings together some of the local industry’s very best in theatre, music and arts.

With a variety of captivating theatre productions, a carefully curated art exhibition, a children’s entertainment area and an outdoor artisanal market– there is something for everyone.

The fan-favourite MusicFest outdoor music festival is also making a comeback on Saturday with headlining acts Jesse Clegg and Mi Casa.

Wrapping up the weekend-long festivities is a Sunday Family Picnic, which features a highly-anticipated performance by the Mzansi Youth Choir, hot of their historic America’s Got Talent golden buzzer.

Redhill School executive head Joseph Gerassi says this year marks the biggest arts festival to date, bringing more theatre productions and artists together.

“This support not only helps artists generate much-needed revenue as they continue to rebuild after the challenges of Covid-19 but also extends their reach and opens up new opportunities for future performances."

Tickets are still available at Ticketpro.

Visit www.redfest.co.za for more information.

