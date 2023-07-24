Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort'





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

From poor maintenance to attacks on the network, a number of factors have put our logistics sector under strain.

According to the Minerals Council, there have been R50 billion in missed revenues this year.

Gordhan says that there have been a number of engagements with the minerals council at various levels, but the problems do not just lie in a single quarter.

Police need to deal with cable theft. We need to find more money to replace and increase the equipment we have. Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises

He adds that there have been many efforts with regard to improving the operational performance of Transnet and addressing its shortcomings.

Recently, a new board has been appointed at Transnet, which includes the former VP of the same Minerals Council among others, which Gordhan says should help with addressing its issues.

I think we have a good mixture of people who are represented on the board. Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises

When you are trying to repatch together a broken organisation… it takes time, it takes effort, and it takes a lot of courage. Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises

There is good work going on, but it needs to make an impact. Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises

