The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy

24 July 2023 9:32 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Car sales
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Errol Levine, CEO of Weelee, explains how the state of SA's economy changed how South African motorist buys their vehicles.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Errol Levine, CEO of car trading platform Weelee, to get some insights on how the state of our economy has changed car buying patterns in South Africa.

Listen to the conversation.

Owning a vehicle is an aspirational purchase for many South Africans of which most had to cut back on expenses after interest rate hikes skyrocketed since November 2021.

RELATED: 5 CHEAPEST, MOST RELIABLE NEW CARS IN SOUTH AFRICA

Levine says this has impacted the way people buy cars.

The CEO says his company has seen the following trends during this "tough economic" time:

• Consumers have downgraded when purchasing cars, opting for vehicles below R300 000.

RELATED: THE 10 BEST SELLING CARS IN SA FOR 2023 SO FAR

• There's been a spike in Chinese vehicle sales because they are more affordable.

RELATED: SA PUBLIC PICKS A CHINESE CAR AS THEIR FAVOURITE

• People are selling their cars and opting to carpool.

• Banks have been declining car loans.

Levine hopes that with the interest rate remaining unchanged this month, car sales will slowly pick up again.

RELATED: A CHINESE CAR WINS AT SA CAR OF THE YEAR FOR THE FIRST TIME

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy




