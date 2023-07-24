



Lester Kiewit speaks to Errol Levine, CEO of car trading platform Weelee, to get some insights on how the state of our economy has changed car buying patterns in South Africa.

Owning a vehicle is an aspirational purchase for many South Africans of which most had to cut back on expenses after interest rate hikes skyrocketed since November 2021.

Levine says this has impacted the way people buy cars.

The CEO says his company has seen the following trends during this "tough economic" time:

• Consumers have downgraded when purchasing cars, opting for vehicles below R300 000.

• There's been a spike in Chinese vehicle sales because they are more affordable.

• People are selling their cars and opting to carpool.

• Banks have been declining car loans.

Levine hopes that with the interest rate remaining unchanged this month, car sales will slowly pick up again.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy