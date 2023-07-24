



Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 54th birthday today (24 July).

With a career spanning over three decades, the American singer, dancer and actress is a fan-favourite.

Here are 10 facts you probably didn’t know about J. Lo:

1) She started taking singing and dancing lessons at the age of five.

2) She made her acting debut in 1986 in a low-budget film My Little Girl.

3) She got her infamous nickname J. Lo from the late rapper Heavy D when she decided to make the move from acting to singing.

4) In 1991, she danced backup for the New Kids on the Block when they performed at the 18th Annual American Music Awards.

5) While she got her first major big-screen role in the 1995 drama My Family, her most recognisable role came in 1997 when she played later singer Selena Quintanilla in Selena.

6) Her debut single, If You Had My Love, shot her to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 list in 1999.

7) The history-making green dress she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards was credited for the creation of Google Images search. Images of the dress were downloaded from the Grammy’s website over 600 000 times.

Google Images was founded after Jennifer Lopez wore 'that green dress' at the 2000 Grammys. pic.twitter.com/flN8SCK3gY ' UberFacts (@UberFacts) March 16, 2018

8) In 2001, Lopez was the first woman to simultaneously have a number-one film (The Wedding Planner) and album (J. Lo) in the US.

9) Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck were previously engaged in 2002. They broke up in 2003 but rekindled their connection in 2021. She also legally changed her name to Affleck.

10) She is the mother of 15-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme Muniz, from her previous marriage.

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez!