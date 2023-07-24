Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition. 24 July 2023 5:20 PM
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hir... 24 July 2023 4:57 PM
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further no... 24 July 2023 3:48 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
View all Politics
Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang! The release of this year's two most highly anticipated films raked in over $235 million for the second-highest box office weekend... 24 July 2023 8:36 PM
Why isn’t manufacturing nosediving even though loadshedding has intensified? Private sector investment in energy alternatives is the simple answer. 24 July 2023 8:22 PM
Why has Elon Musk replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with an 'X'? Musk continues a rebrand of the social media site since his $44 billion takeover last year. 24 July 2023 7:29 PM
View all Business
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change... 24 July 2023 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter. 24 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theaters and the #Barbenheimer event was box office marketing gold and so were the memes. 24 July 2023 12:18 PM
Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot Bongani Bingwa, AKA, Banana speaks to the latest (un)Masked Singer: Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, AKA, Robot. 24 July 2023 11:51 AM
Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez! We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’. 24 July 2023 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws. 24 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all World
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power

24 July 2023 11:07 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Russia-Africa Summit

The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served?

Article by Joseph Siegle, Director of Research, Africa Center for Strategic Studies, University of Maryland.

Forty-three African heads of state attended the 2019 Russia-Africa summit. They had high hopes that Russia would emerge as a new source of investment and trade for the continent. Russian president Vladimir Putin promised to double Russian trade with Africa in five years to US$40 billion.

Since then, Russian trade with the continent has contracted to US$14 billion. It is lopsided, with Russia exporting seven times as much as it imports from Africa. Additionally, 70% of this trade is concentrated in just four countries: Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and South Africa.

Russia invests very little in Africa. It accounts for 1% of the foreign direct investment that goes to the continent. Mauritius is a larger source of foreign direct investment for Africa. Additionally, Russia’s gross domestic product has shrunk in value from US$2.3 trillion in 2013 to US$1.8 trillion in 2021.

Despite these diminishing economic ties, Russia’s influence in Africa has rapidly expanded since 2019. It has deployed troops to the continent and become the dominant external partner in a handful of countries. Russian disinformation campaigns in at least 16 African countries are shaping the information environment on the continent.

This has largely been achieved through irregular means. These include propping up isolated, autocratic regimes through a combination of the deployment of Wagner paramilitary forces, electoral interference, disinformation and arms-for-resources deals.

Each of these tactics is destabilising for the host country.

Predictably, half of the two dozen African countries where Russia has been actively plying its influence are in conflict. Russia has similarly undermined UN operations in African countries where Moscow is vying for influence, further compounding instability.

Despite Russia’s increasingly aggressive policies on the continent and internationally, roughly the same number of African heads of state are expected to participate in this year’s St Petersburg summit as in 2019. More significant than any commercial deals announced are the political and financial benefits Russian and African elites are expecting to gain.

Having closely followed Russia’s disruptive interventions in Africa for many years, the main losers will be ordinary citizens who will pay for these exclusive partnerships – through higher taxes, greater instability and less freedom.

The Russia-Africa summit has obvious benefits for Moscow. It conveys a perception of normalcy following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an International Criminal Court war crimes arrest warrant for Putin and the aborted insurrection led by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

While Russian-African economic ties are modest, the continent provides Russia with a global stage from which Moscow can puff up its geostrategic posture. Africa matters more to Russia than Russia does to Africa.

The upside for Moscow

Given Russia’s track record of destabilisation on the continent since 2019, it begs the question why African leaders would even consider attending the St Petersburg summit.

Security has deteriorated in every African country where Wagner has been deployed, while human rights abuses have surged. Local communities have been intimidated into leaving their homes where Wagner has been given mining access, effectively annexing these territories.

Moscow curries favour with some of these regimes by providing protection from international sanctions for human rights violations or for violating democratic practices. Unsurprisingly, the African countries where Russia is most involved have median democracy scores of 19. The African democracy median is 51 on Freedom House’s 100-point scale.

The summit is a chance to show it’s business as usual for Russia. And that Russia is not a pariah, but enjoys the implicit endorsement of its violations of international law by African heads of state.

Russia will likely use this year’s summit to falsely claim that western sanctions are limiting the export of Russian (and Ukrainian) food and fertiliser to Africa, distracting attention from Russia’s culpability for triggering the disruption in global grain supplies.

The summit also highlights the increasing importance of Africa to Russian foreign policy. Africa remains the continent most welcoming of Russian engagement. It’s also the least willing to criticise Moscow for its land grab in Ukraine. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has made at least eight visits to Africa since Russia launched its attack in March 2022.

Dubious benefits to Africa

Anaemic investment, normalising autocracy, fomenting instability and intervening in African domestic politics doesn’t sound like a winning strategy for building a long-term partnership.

It’s one thing to take a non-aligned posture on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which may seem like a far-off conflict. But why would African leaders continue to engage with a foreign actor with an active record of undermining stability on the continent?

A clear-eyed assessment of national interests isn’t compelling. The instability caused by Russia’s irregular tactics threatens to spill across borders and is creating crises of sovereignty on the continent.

The upending of the rule of law is simultaneously damaging the continent’s budding reputation as a reliable destination for investment and international partnerships.

Russia’s influence operations are nearly always aimed at helping incumbent (typically autocratic) regimes retain power. Opaque mining and arms deals are frequently part of the package. African leaders benefiting from these tactics welcome Moscow’s overtures.

Other African leaders see engaging with Russia as a tactic to get more support from the west.

A minority may naively see their participation as a genuine opportunity to gain more Russian investment or encourage more constructive Russian engagement. Expected announcements of mining, energy, grain, transport and digitisation deals at the summit will provide a justifying fig leaf to all attendees. Even if such plans never materialise.

Reality check

The reality is that Russia’s strategy of elite cooption is widening the gap between African leaders’ and citizens’ interests. Citizens regularly say they want more democracy, job creation and upholding of the rule of law. Russian engagements on the continent are undermining all three.

The “interests gap” between African leaders and citizens points to another takeaway from the summit: most African political leaders won’t be championing reforms on citizen priorities for better governance, development and security. Rather, leadership on these interests will need to come from African civil society, media and independent judiciaries.

Moscow is sure to use this year’s gathering in St Petersburg to conjure up the imagery of shared Russian and African interests. The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served?

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power




24 July 2023 11:07 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Russia-Africa Summit

More from World

Tens of millions of people in the northern hemisphere have been suffering through intense heat this summer as the world appears headed for its hottest July on record. Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter

24 July 2023 12:09 PM

The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The 1975. Picture: Begoña from Errenteria, España, via Wikimedia Commons

Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage

24 July 2023 9:56 AM

The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states

21 July 2023 1:29 PM

The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Juneau's Mendenhall Glacier frozen lake. Picture: Gillfoto, via Wikimedia Commons

Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake

20 July 2023 12:20 PM

An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum

19 July 2023 12:07 PM

African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US

19 July 2023 10:09 AM

The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship

18 July 2023 2:55 PM

When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella found themselves stranded in the vast Pacific Ocean after rough seas damaged the vessel and knocked out its electronics. Picture: Flickr/Alex Varey

Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea

18 July 2023 2:37 PM

An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dragomirescu/123rf.com

China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment

18 July 2023 1:20 PM

'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia

18 July 2023 11:38 AM

Sensitive information from the US military was accidentally emailed to Mali, a country allied with Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities'

24 July 2023 4:09 PM

[LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws

21 July 2023 1:22 PM

Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nordroden/123rf.com

De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president

19 July 2023 9:06 PM

Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)

Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400

19 July 2023 1:13 PM

More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you'

19 July 2023 7:56 AM

Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on ensuring that all their citizens return home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

View of the Nile River near Luxor, Egypt @ olyasolodenko/123rf.com

Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile

12 July 2023 7:52 PM

It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meeting with Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed/ Wikimedia Commons: The Kremlin, Moscow

An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS

12 July 2023 10:47 AM

The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it. Pexels: Shelagh Murphy

What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it

11 July 2023 10:56 AM

The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Nothing Ahead/Pexels

Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world

7 July 2023 3:43 PM

Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe

7 July 2023 9:05 AM

A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Food prices increase by 11.1%, severe acute malnutrition in kids up by 26%

Local

State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Kelly Khumalo won’t testify, legitimising zama zamas

24 July 2023 10:11 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Bavele enkantolo oblue light brigade, banikwa umsebenzi ozamazama

24 July 2023 9:45 PM

Ntshavheni: BRICS summit must do more to ensure global peace is achieved

24 July 2023 9:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA