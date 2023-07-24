[LISTEN] A look into the multinational kidnapping syndicates operating in SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to TimesLive investigative journalist, Aron Hyman.
According to the investigation, the origins of the extreme kidnappings plaguing South Africa are in Mozambique.
Kidnappings for ransom in SA have reportedly increased by over 500% in the last three years.
It is believed that the kingpin is a man named Nini Satar, who is behind bars in Mozambique.
Satar became known in Mozambique for stealing $144 million from a Mozambican bank and murdering an investigative journalist who was exposing the robbery.
According to our information, he has been running this syndicate since about 2012 from Maputo.Aron Hyman, Investigative Journalist - TimesLive
Hyman says that this syndicate started by kidnapping businessmen and members of wealthy families in Mozambique, and when they started fleeing to South Africa, Satar began kidnapping them here.
He adds that this syndicate is known for torturing its victims while they demand a ransom for their return.
They have no regard for human life. They are extremely callous.Aron Hyman, Investigative Journalist - TimesLive
These international syndicates started essentially employing local gangs to abduct people for them, which led to the development of local copycat kidnapping syndicates.
The local groups would kidnap people with significantly less money which led to the higher number of kidnappings to supplement lower payouts for each abduction.
Hyman says that there is a connection between corrupt elements in the state and this phenomenon.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] A look into the multinational kidnapping syndicates operating in SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92201114_close-up-hands-tied-in-ropes-on-a-wooden-board-.html
