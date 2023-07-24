[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill
Clarence Ford interviews Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL).
The Freedom Front Plus has submitted a bill to the Western Cape Provincial Legislature requesting independence for "West Capetonians".
Through this, the party will be able to govern the group without interference from the national government.
According to reports, Marais says that the request was not racially motivated but instead an effort to live freely and exercise one's constitutional right.
Marais encourages the youth to get actively involved in politics to help create a better country for our people and our future.
RELATED: FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'
RELATED: 'Coalitions are here to stay, parties need to find compromises' - Corné Mulder
They [ANC] make a lot of noise about nothing.Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature
Afrikaans is ons taal, nie die wit mense se taal nie.Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature
Nationalism is what binds people together.Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature
You cannot be a racist unless you first say 'I accept racialism'.Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature
The world is more divided now than ever.Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill
Source : @VFPlus/Twitter
