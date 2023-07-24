[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill





Clarence Ford interviews Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL).

The Freedom Front Plus has submitted a bill to the Western Cape Provincial Legislature requesting independence for "West Capetonians".

Through this, the party will be able to govern the group without interference from the national government.

According to reports, Marais says that the request was not racially motivated but instead an effort to live freely and exercise one's constitutional right.

Marais encourages the youth to get actively involved in politics to help create a better country for our people and our future.

They [ANC] make a lot of noise about nothing. Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature

Afrikaans is ons taal, nie die wit mense se taal nie. Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature

Nationalism is what binds people together. Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature

You cannot be a racist unless you first say 'I accept racialism'. Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature

The world is more divided now than ever. Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature

