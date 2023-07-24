SA passport moves up in the world rankings with 106 visa-free destinations





South Africa's passport looks to be making a comeback.

The green and gold book received an improved ranking in this year’s Henley Passport Index.

The index ranks 199 passports from around the world annually, considering travel factors such as visa requirements.

Topping the list is the Singapore passport, with a visa-free score of 192, followed by Germany, Italy and Spain who are tied for second place with a score of 190.

At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan with a score of 27.

In the middle of the pack is South Africa's green book ranked 52nd with 106 visa-free destinations.

This is three points up the previous year, and six from 2021, making it the country's strongest ranking since 2020.

106 visa-free destinations for South Africans:

*visa on arrival, **eTA [electronic travel authorization]

Africa

• Angola

• Kenya

• Seychelles*

• Benin

• Lesotho

• Sierra Leone*

• Botswana

• Madagascar*

• Somalia*

• Burundi*

• Malawi

• St. Helena*

• Cape Verde Islands*

• Mauritania*

• Tanzania

• Comoro Islands*

• Mauritius

• The Gambia

• eSwatini

• Mozambique

• Togo*

• Ethiopia*

• Namibia

• Tunisia

• Gabon

• Nigeria*

• Uganda*

• Ghana*

• Reunion

• Zambia

• Guinea-Bissau*

• Rwanda*

• Djibouti *

• Zimbabwe

• Senegal

Americas

• Argentina

• Ecuador

• Nicaragua

• Belize

• El Salvador

• Panama

• Bolivia*

• Falkland Islands

• Paraguay

• Brazil

• Guatemala

• Peru

• Chile

• Guyana

• Uruguay

• Costa Rica

• Honduras

• Venezuela

Asia

• Cambodia*

• Malaysia

• Sri Lanka*

• Hong Kong (SAR China)

• Maldives*

• Tajikistan*

• Indonesia

• Nepal*

• Thailand

• Kyrgyzstan*

• Pakistan*

• Timor-Leste*

• Laos*

• Phillipines

• South Korea **

• Macao (SAR China)

• Singapore

Caribbean

• Antigua and Barbuda

• Dominican Republic

• St. Lucia

• Bahamas

• Grenada

• St. Vincent and the Grenadines

• Barbados

• Haiti

• Trinidad and Tobago

• British Virgin Islands

• Jamaica

• Turks and Caicos

• Cayman Islands

• Montserrat

• Dominica

• St. Kitts and Nevis

Europe

• Georgia

• Ireland

• Kosovo

• Russian Federation

Middle East

• Armenia*

• Jordan*

• Qatar

• Iran*

• Oman

• Israel

• Palestinian Territories

Oceania

• Cook Islands

• Micronesia

• Samoa*

• Fiji

• Niue

• Tuvalu*

• Marshall Islands*

• Palau Islands*

• Vanuatu

