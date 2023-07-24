'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition. 24 July 2023 5:20 PM
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hir... 24 July 2023 4:57 PM
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further no... 24 July 2023 3:48 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
View all Politics
Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang! The release of this year's two most highly anticipated films raked in over $235 million for the second-highest box office weekend... 24 July 2023 8:36 PM
Why isn’t manufacturing nosediving even though loadshedding has intensified? Private sector investment in energy alternatives is the simple answer. 24 July 2023 8:22 PM
Why has Elon Musk replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with an 'X'? Musk continues a rebrand of the social media site since his $44 billion takeover last year. 24 July 2023 7:29 PM
View all Business
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change... 24 July 2023 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter. 24 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theaters and the #Barbenheimer event was box office marketing gold and so were the memes. 24 July 2023 12:18 PM
Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot Bongani Bingwa, AKA, Banana speaks to the latest (un)Masked Singer: Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, AKA, Robot. 24 July 2023 11:51 AM
Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez! We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’. 24 July 2023 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws. 24 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all World
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL

24 July 2023 12:18 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Barb's wire

Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theaters and the #Barbenheimer event was box office marketing gold and so were the memes.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including #Barbenheimer, making box office gold and viral social media memes.

Skip to 4.25 for Friedman's view on this one.

It was a big weekend for movie lovers as Barbie and Oppenheimer were released - so of course, crossover content went viral.

Friedman reports that Barbie raked in an "absolute record-breaking $182 million at the American box office with a worldwide total of $337 million."

While Oppenheimer banked a whopping $175 million.

In addition to these numbers, Barbie and Oppenheimer fans also broke social media with their mashup video and meme content.

While Barbie fans dressed up in pink to pay homage to their favourite childhood doll, Barbie AND Oppenheimer fans dressed up as both, going viral under the #Barbenheimer duo.

Here are some of the memes below.

Friedman recommends watching both films since Barbie "breaks stereotypes while Oppenheimer is just brilliant."

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL




24 July 2023 12:18 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Barb's wire

More from Entertainment

Image: Supplied

Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot

24 July 2023 11:51 AM

Bongani Bingwa, AKA, Banana speaks to the latest (un)Masked Singer: Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, AKA, Robot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ DVSROSS

Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

24 July 2023 10:03 AM

We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Redfest returns to Redhill School from 28 to 30 July. Photo: Supplied

Redhill Arts Festival returns to Joburg this weekend

24 July 2023 8:58 AM

Joburg's leading arts festival is back and better than ever!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own

23 July 2023 10:19 AM

South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Perfect Picture cast Photo courtesy: perfectpicturesaco.za

SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture'

22 July 2023 12:37 PM

SJ chats to Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host about season two of The Perfect Picture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress and puppeteer Roshina Ratnam joined SJ in-studio Photo: Cape Talk

'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam

22 July 2023 12:07 PM

South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses puppets to tell the story of two characters and their different relationship with the natural world and climate events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tony Bennett / Wikimedia Commons: Tom Beetz

Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96

21 July 2023 3:45 PM

Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival 2022 was held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/EWN.

Tems, Maxwell and Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious Festival

21 July 2023 12:36 PM

DStv Delicious Festival is back and better than ever!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from @Vodacom on Twitter

'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away

21 July 2023 10:15 AM

The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from The Kiffness, Instagram Original video: @sarugbymag

[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks

20 July 2023 2:14 PM

The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Food prices increase by 11.1%, severe acute malnutrition in kids up by 26%

Local

State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Kelly Khumalo won’t testify, legitimising zama zamas

24 July 2023 10:11 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Bavele enkantolo oblue light brigade, banikwa umsebenzi ozamazama

24 July 2023 9:45 PM

Ntshavheni: BRICS summit must do more to ensure global peace is achieved

24 July 2023 9:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA