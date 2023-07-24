[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition. 24 July 2023 5:20 PM
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hir... 24 July 2023 4:57 PM
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further no... 24 July 2023 3:48 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
View all Politics
Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang! The release of this year's two most highly anticipated films raked in over $235 million for the second-highest box office weekend... 24 July 2023 8:36 PM
Why isn’t manufacturing nosediving even though loadshedding has intensified? Private sector investment in energy alternatives is the simple answer. 24 July 2023 8:22 PM
Why has Elon Musk replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with an 'X'? Musk continues a rebrand of the social media site since his $44 billion takeover last year. 24 July 2023 7:29 PM
View all Business
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change... 24 July 2023 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter. 24 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theaters and the #Barbenheimer event was box office marketing gold and so were the memes. 24 July 2023 12:18 PM
Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot Bongani Bingwa, AKA, Banana speaks to the latest (un)Masked Singer: Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, AKA, Robot. 24 July 2023 11:51 AM
Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez! We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’. 24 July 2023 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws. 24 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all World
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Sport

[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy

24 July 2023 1:18 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Max Verstappen
Formula 1
Bulgaria
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What is a valuable item of yours that a visitor broke or damaged accidentally?

An excited moment turned into chaos after British Formula One driver Lando Norris smashed a precious trophy in Hungary over the weekend.

Norris began his champagne celebrations on the podium when he smashed Max Verstappen's trophy which shocked fans.

The trophy Norris smashed is handmade by Herendi Porcelan Manufaktura Zrt with an estimated cost of R797 425,22 (€40,000).

McLaren apologised to Red Bull after the incident.

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.




24 July 2023 1:18 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Max Verstappen
Formula 1
Bulgaria
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Lifestyle

doucefleur/123rf

Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution

24 July 2023 2:03 PM

Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X

24 July 2023 12:46 PM

Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lanastock/123rf.com

People who exercise for just a couple of days still get heart benefits

24 July 2023 12:32 PM

Good news for 'weekend warriors’ - turns out every bit of exercise helps your heart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: wirestock/123rf.com

SA passport moves up in the world rankings with 106 visa-free destinations

24 July 2023 12:28 PM

South Africa's green and gold passport is ranked 52nd in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chery Tiggo 4. © sergeytikhomirov/123rf.com

South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy

24 July 2023 9:32 AM

Errol Levine, CEO of Weelee, explains how the state of SA's economy changed how South African motorist buys their vehicles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ammentorp/123rf.com

Why Cape Town and the Western Cape are receiving so many 'semigrants' right now

24 July 2023 8:37 AM

Renier Kriek of Sentinel Homes speaks about what motivates people to "semigrate" around South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

The psychology of motivation and rewards

23 July 2023 1:35 PM

Do you need an incentive to get things done? You're not alone...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lynn Forbes gets real by sharing her story of loss and healing

23 July 2023 12:24 PM

Motivational speaker and media personality Lynn Forbes and her friend, life coach Khadjiah Mia are bringing their Get Real integrated wellness experience to Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own

23 July 2023 10:19 AM

South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Protea flowers in Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens in Cape Town, South Africa. © Jeremy Richards/123rf

Indigenous Plant Use Forum: Protecting SA's diverse flora

23 July 2023 8:28 AM

The Forum focuses on the sustainable use of Southern African plants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

The Spar Proteas in their new kit for the upcoming Netball World Cup. Picture: Puma South Africa

Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup

24 July 2023 3:10 PM

The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches

21 July 2023 8:19 PM

The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also saw him represent his country on 12 occasions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas

Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July

21 July 2023 12:46 PM

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/leezathomas099

Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe

21 July 2023 8:54 AM

In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Chippa United FC/Facebook.

Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media

20 July 2023 8:25 PM

The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Stellenbosch FC star Olwethu Makhanya living the American dream in MLS

20 July 2023 8:15 PM

The former Stellenbosch FC player signed for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A non-descript man shooting a gun. Picture: Pixabay.com

Women's Football World Cup kicks off despite fatal shooting hours before event

20 July 2023 10:26 AM

A shooting in the centre of Auckland in New Zealand left three dead hours before the opening of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The African National Congress (ANC) supporters have started arriving at the Harry Gwala stadium in Pietermaritzburg ahead of the party's Kwazulu-Natal election manifesto launch today.. Picture: Rafiq Wagiet/EWN.

Royal AM likely to make Harry Gwala stadium its new home ground

19 July 2023 8:46 PM

Following Maritzburg United's relegation from the PSL, the team may have to vacate the Harry Gwala stadium as their home ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet

19 July 2023 8:21 PM

The 36-year-old is hoping to become the most capped African footballer of all-time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup

19 July 2023 11:20 AM

"There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Food prices increase by 11.1%, severe acute malnutrition in kids up by 26%

Local

State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Kelly Khumalo won’t testify, legitimising zama zamas

24 July 2023 10:11 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Bavele enkantolo oblue light brigade, banikwa umsebenzi ozamazama

24 July 2023 9:45 PM

Ntshavheni: BRICS summit must do more to ensure global peace is achieved

24 July 2023 9:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA