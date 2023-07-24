[WATCH] Eternal LOVE!! Mother soothes daughter's painful hairstyle from salon





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

There is no love like a Mother's love.

This comes after a heartwarming video of a mother massaging her daughter's hair went viral.

The daughter (@Zee_relates) went to a salon to get her hair done but the braids were so tight that her head was hurting.

One user praised the mother-daughter bonding session and said: "The daughter and mother love I wish I had."

