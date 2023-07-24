



The VIP presidential protection unit officers who were caught on video assaulting two civilians on the N1 in Johannesburg earlier this month handed themselves over to the police on Sunday.

The eight men, who form part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail, remain unnamed as they haven’t yet been formally charged.

Charges of pointing a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property are expected to be laid when they appear in court later today.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Thabiso Goba of the EWN newsroom.

Other key issues on The Midday Report today

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and co-accused case delayed as state witness has a shooting at her premises.

Elon Musk reveals Twitter symbol will be changed to an X.

Looking to the ANCWL and newly elected President, Sisisi Tolashe.

Scroll up for the full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Midday Report Express: N1 assault VIP unit officers to appear in court