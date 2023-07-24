WARNING! Beware of fake vets! SPCA saves cat castration botched by a fake vet





DISCLAIMER!!! This article contains sensitive information and might be a trigger for animal lovers and activists.

A man posing as a veterinarian conducted a castration on a cat named Howard on the owner's dining room table.

Howard's owner says the fake vet sedated her cat, but Howard was flinching throughout the entire procedure.

After the procedure, Howard was bleeding profusely before he was rushed to a private veterinary practice where he was stabilised overnight before being transferred to the PDSA on the morning of 13 July.

Reports reveal that Howard had endured unnecessary pain and suffering brought about by a very poor standard of surgery and could have died as a result.

Howard was dehydrated, in pain, and had pale pink mucous membranes with significant blood loss.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA reports that the furry feline was "poorly shaven with bruising around his perineal area and on his caudal thighs, suggesting haemorrhaging or mishandling during the castration and excessive tying around the castrated area."

Image: Screengrab from Cape of Good Hope, SPCA website

After obtaining all the evidence, including eye-witness statements, a case was opened with Maitland SAPS on 21 July and the suspect was arrested and detained the same day. He made his first court appearance on 24 July.

It has since been established that the individual who performed the castration is an Animal Health Technician registered with the SAVC and employed at a well-known private veterinary practice.

However, inspectors at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA say that the treating veterinarian at the PDSA was horrified at Howard's state and leaves them with no doubt that the individual who carried out the procedure was not qualified to do so.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has opened a case with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and lodged a formal complaint with the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) following an alert from the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) about a botched castration procedure performed on a cat.

A complaint has also been lodged with the SAVC for unethical conduct and both the suspect’s employer and the Council are conducting investigations independently.

Thankfully, Howard survived the incident and is back home with his family.

Image source: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA website

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA warns that it’s highly unlikely that any individual willing to treat, sterilise or even vaccinate your pet via a house call is a qualified veterinarian.

As a pet owner, it is your duty to protect your pets and ensure that they receive qualified care when this is needed.

Here are some tips to help you identify a potentially bogus veterinarian:

1) House Calls by a qualified veterinarian are extremely unlikely, especially by an individual who is not your regular veterinarian.

2) They are generally recommended by a friend.

3) They offer routine veterinary treatments like deworming, vaccinations and tick and flea control at low prices - if it’s too good to be true, you’re potentially being defrauded.

4) A qualified veterinarian would never carry out a surgical procedure in an unsterilised environment.

5) If in doubt, consult SAVC to check if the person is indeed registered as a veterinarian by calling 012 345 6360.

All practicing veterinarians must be registered with SAVC in terms of the Veterinary and Para Veterinary Act 19 of 1982.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Animal Hospital provides sterilisation services at welfare rates.

Pets can also be taken to their mobile clinics, stationed within several communities, and will be transported to their hospital for sterilisation and returned.

