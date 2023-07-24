State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial





JOHANNESBURG - The State has confirmed that it does not plan to call singer Kelly Khumalo to testify in her former lover’s murder trial.

The confirmation came from the State prosecutor, George Baloyi, on Monday as proceedings continue in the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Five men are accused of plotting the shooting of Meyiwa in 2014 in what’s believed to be a botched home invasion.

Kelly’s sister, Zandi, is on the stand for a second week since the trial started from scratch a week ago.

Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was in a relationship with Kelly Khumalo when he was shot almost a decade ago.

Kelly, her sister Zandi, their mother Ma Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala were all in the Vosloorus home at the time of the shooting.

Last week, defence lawyers read out texts between the Khumalo sisters, revealing heartache, frustration and fractures in Kelly and Meyiwa’s relationship.

The tense text messages were again used to test Zandi’s version of events in court on Monday, with Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng seeking clarity on plans to haul Kelly before the court.

Judge Mokgoatlheng: "Are you calling Ms Khumalo to the stand, Mr Baloyi?" Advocate Baloyi: "We have already intimated to the defence that we, at this stage, that is not the intention."

Meanwhile, defence lawyer, Zithulele Nxumalo, said he planned to apply for the court to compel Kelly Khumalo to testify.

