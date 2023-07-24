Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities'





Clement Manyathela interviews Sipho Malunga, human rights lawyer and Director of the Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa.

Clement kicks off his new series 'African genocides' with a Zimbabwean tragedy.

There was a dark and tragic period in Zimbabwe around the late 1980s that left an indelible mark on the nation, shaping its politics, society, and collective memory to this day – Gukurahundi.

Gukurahundi, which translates to "the early rain which washes away the chaff before the spring rains," refers to the state-sanctioned violence that occurred between 1983 and 1987 in Zimbabwe, under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Robert Mugabe and his ruling party, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

The conflict primarily targeted the Ndebele ethnic group, led by the late Joshua Nkomo, who was a prominent political rival of Mugabe.

Malunga says that there were two different strategies for the attacks:

In 1983, the Gukurahundi was deployed in Matabeleland North, where they went from village to village 'terrorising' them, however, as news and concern started to spread, their tactic was then shifted to Matabeleland South in 1984.

While in the South, a concentration camp was set up where they would then collect members from villages, 'house' them here, and then continue to kill, torture and assault them.

Hundreds of thousands of people died and others were tortured, raped and injured as the result of the genocide, says Malunga.

He adds that during this time, a curfew was put in place, and as a result of the drought, food aid wasn't able to enter Matabeleland, causing many to die from starvation.

As a result of the 'horrific' genocide, the whole of Matabeleland is populated with marked graves.

Malunga says that the government has done 'absolutely nothing' to acknowledge the genocide and to ensure that history won't repeat itself.

Gukurahundi...it committed unspeakable, horrific atrocities against the people of Matabeleland. Sipho Malunga, Human rights lawyer and Director – Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa

They went from village to village literally attacking and traumatising and terrorising the villagers. Sipho Malunga, Human rights lawyer and Director – Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa

They would take the women and young girls into the bush and rape them. Sipho Malunga, Human rights lawyer and Director – Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa

They [Zimbabwe government] continue to terrorise people who speak about it [genocide]. Sipho Malunga, Human rights lawyer and Director – Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa

