Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition. 24 July 2023 5:20 PM
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hir... 24 July 2023 4:57 PM
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further no... 24 July 2023 3:48 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
View all Politics
Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang! The release of this year's two most highly anticipated films raked in over $235 million for the second-highest box office weekend... 24 July 2023 8:36 PM
Why isn’t manufacturing nosediving even though loadshedding has intensified? Private sector investment in energy alternatives is the simple answer. 24 July 2023 8:22 PM
Why has Elon Musk replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with an 'X'? Musk continues a rebrand of the social media site since his $44 billion takeover last year. 24 July 2023 7:29 PM
View all Business
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change... 24 July 2023 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter. 24 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theaters and the #Barbenheimer event was box office marketing gold and so were the memes. 24 July 2023 12:18 PM
Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot Bongani Bingwa, AKA, Banana speaks to the latest (un)Masked Singer: Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, AKA, Robot. 24 July 2023 11:51 AM
Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez! We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’. 24 July 2023 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws. 24 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all World
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities'

24 July 2023 4:09 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide

[LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide.

Clement Manyathela interviews Sipho Malunga, human rights lawyer and Director of the Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa.

Clement kicks off his new series 'African genocides' with a Zimbabwean tragedy.

There was a dark and tragic period in Zimbabwe around the late 1980s that left an indelible mark on the nation, shaping its politics, society, and collective memory to this day – Gukurahundi.

Gukurahundi, which translates to "the early rain which washes away the chaff before the spring rains," refers to the state-sanctioned violence that occurred between 1983 and 1987 in Zimbabwe, under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Robert Mugabe and his ruling party, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

The conflict primarily targeted the Ndebele ethnic group, led by the late Joshua Nkomo, who was a prominent political rival of Mugabe.

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green
Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

RELATED: 'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all'

RELATED: Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders given 6-month extention. Can't be deported

Malunga says that there were two different strategies for the attacks:

In 1983, the Gukurahundi was deployed in Matabeleland North, where they went from village to village 'terrorising' them, however, as news and concern started to spread, their tactic was then shifted to Matabeleland South in 1984.

While in the South, a concentration camp was set up where they would then collect members from villages, 'house' them here, and then continue to kill, torture and assault them.

Hundreds of thousands of people died and others were tortured, raped and injured as the result of the genocide, says Malunga.

He adds that during this time, a curfew was put in place, and as a result of the drought, food aid wasn't able to enter Matabeleland, causing many to die from starvation.

As a result of the 'horrific' genocide, the whole of Matabeleland is populated with marked graves.

Malunga says that the government has done 'absolutely nothing' to acknowledge the genocide and to ensure that history won't repeat itself.

Gukurahundi...it committed unspeakable, horrific atrocities against the people of Matabeleland.

Sipho Malunga, Human rights lawyer and Director – Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa

They went from village to village literally attacking and traumatising and terrorising the villagers.

Sipho Malunga, Human rights lawyer and Director – Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa

They would take the women and young girls into the bush and rape them.

Sipho Malunga, Human rights lawyer and Director – Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa

They [Zimbabwe government] continue to terrorise people who speak about it [genocide].

Sipho Malunga, Human rights lawyer and Director – Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




24 July 2023 4:09 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide

More from Africa

Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its influence. Wikimedia Commons: The Presidential Press and Information Office

Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power

24 July 2023 11:07 AM

The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws

21 July 2023 1:22 PM

Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nordroden/123rf.com

De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president

19 July 2023 9:06 PM

Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)

Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400

19 July 2023 1:13 PM

More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you'

19 July 2023 7:56 AM

Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on ensuring that all their citizens return home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

View of the Nile River near Luxor, Egypt @ olyasolodenko/123rf.com

Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile

12 July 2023 7:52 PM

It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meeting with Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed/ Wikimedia Commons: The Kremlin, Moscow

An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS

12 July 2023 10:47 AM

The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it. Pexels: Shelagh Murphy

What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it

11 July 2023 10:56 AM

The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Nothing Ahead/Pexels

Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world

7 July 2023 3:43 PM

Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe

7 July 2023 9:05 AM

A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Food prices increase by 11.1%, severe acute malnutrition in kids up by 26%

Local

State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Kelly Khumalo won’t testify, legitimising zama zamas

24 July 2023 10:11 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Bavele enkantolo oblue light brigade, banikwa umsebenzi ozamazama

24 July 2023 9:45 PM

Ntshavheni: BRICS summit must do more to ensure global peace is achieved

24 July 2023 9:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA