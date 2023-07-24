Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State





DURBAN - The State in the matter of Zandile Gumede and 21 others said witnesses in the matter had raised concerns about the safety of witnesses in the matter.

This comes after a witness set to testify on Monday had her home shot at over the weekend.

The State told the court that a bullet was recovered in the witness' bedroom.

The State in this fraud and corruption case of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, and co-accused told the court that witnesses said they are now under threat.

"Police have now been inundated with phone calls from various other witnesses that the State was intending to lead in this session and these are all municipal officials and they are all concerned about their safety after hearing what happened to this particular witness," said State prosecutor Ashika Lucken.

Police are now investigating the shooting incident which has now delayed the trial.

Early this month, the first State witness in the matter, Mbuso Ngcobo, who was head of the city’s Integrity and Investigation Unit resigned due to what he said were threats on his life.

