Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are saddled with stage five power cuts due to further delays in generating units returning back online.
This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Eskom's Menzi Mgomezulu: "Due to further delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units today, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented, thereafter stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until further notice."
#LoadsheddingUpdate' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 24, 2023
Monday, 24 July 2023
Due to further delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of 5 generating units today, Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented from 14:00 today until 05:00 on Tuesday. Thereafter, Stage 4…
This article first appeared on EWN : Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts
Source : AFP
More from Business
Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang!
The release of this year's two most highly anticipated films raked in over $235 million for the second-highest box office weekend ever.Read More
Why isn’t manufacturing nosediving even though loadshedding has intensified?
Private sector investment in energy alternatives is the simple answer.Read More
Why has Elon Musk replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with an 'X'?
Musk continues a rebrand of the social media site since his $44 billion takeover last year.Read More
Amplats interim profits fall almost R19bn, slashes dividend by more than 80%
The world's largest platinum producer reported a 71% drop in its headline earnings for the first half of 2023.Read More
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort'
State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client'
Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work.Read More
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one...
Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation.Read More
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class
The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans.Read More
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.Read More
More from Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised
The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition.Read More
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them
Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hiring illegal miners.Read More
Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State
This comes after a witness set to testify on Monday had her home shot at, over the weekend.Read More
WARNING! Beware of fake vets! SPCA saves cat castration botched by a fake vet
The incident took place when an individual, posing as a vet, conducted the castration bare-handed on the cat owner’s dining room table.Read More
State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
The confirmation came from the State prosecutor, George Baloyi, on Monday as proceedings continue in the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa trial.Read More
Midday Report Express: N1 assault VIP unit officers to appear in court
All the news you need to know.Read More
[WATCH] Eternal LOVE!! Mother soothes daughter's painful hairstyle from salon
The video got a lot of views online after she got her mother to gently massage her hair to soothe the pain.Read More
Experience the magic of the Cradle of Humankind with 702s Walk the Talk
On Sunday (20 August) many South Africans will be ‘walking the talk’ at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site.Read More
[LISTEN] A look into the multinational kidnapping syndicates operating in SA
TimesLive released details of an investigation into shocking kidnapping syndicates in our country.Read More