Covid-19 vaccine secrecy: 'It's simply unacceptable!'
John Perlman interviews Fatima Hassan, Founder of Health Justice Initiative (HJI) and a human rights lawyer.
The Department of Health is set to appear in court on Tuesday, in a critical case against activists forcing them to open its books on the secret Covid-19 vaccine contracts it signed with pharmaceutical manufacturers.
The organisation in question is the Health Justice Initiative.
Hassan says that this has been going on since 2022.
HJI logged an "access to information" request to gain insight into contracts that were signed when procuring Covid-19 vaccines, as well as which entities were contracted with.
This request was denied, which is why the organisation has escalated the issue.
Hassan argues that, when you don't know who your government has signed contracts with, it becomes challenging to hold them accountable for how it spends public money and what terms and conditions were agreed upon.
It's simply unacceptable that both those aspects are considered a secret.Fatima Hassan, Human Rights Lawyer and Founder – Health Justice Initiative
The culprit here is not just our government. It's also these companies that insisted on verifying wide-reaching NDAs... We can't do future health procurements with NDAs of this nature, it's totally unacceptable.Fatima Hassan, Human Rights Lawyer and Founder – Health Justice Initiative
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171505453_symbol-for-a-3rd-booster-vaccination-against-the-corona-virus-.html?vti=mozb7o402smvuoear5-1-4
