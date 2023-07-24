'I don't miss being shouted at in kitchens' - Private chef Lerato Mokonyane
Bruce Whitfield speaks to private chef, Lerato Mokonyane
Lerato Mokonyane is a passionate advocate of simple, nutritious, and sustainable home cooking.
Strongly influence by her African heritage, but not entirely limited to her traditions, she's developed her own unique fusion style of cooking, bringing together many culinary ideologies and techniques to create something extra special in the kitchen.
Mokonyane, or 'Chef Lee' as she calls herself, has experienced almost every aspect of the 'food business', working in hospitality sector before venturing into the corporate space.
But after experiencing all that, she left that for a new career as a private chef.
As the founder of Good Food Studio, Mokonyane is flourishing as a 'food influencer' by specialising in food content creation for food brands, as well as hosting corporate team-building cooking classes.
I started showing off my skills on social media, and one day I got a message from a client asking, 'Hey, do you cater, or private chef?Lerato Mokonyane, private chef
There is so much more I can do outside of being in a kitchen, with low pay.Lerato Mokonyane, private chef
I definitely do not miss being shouted at in kitchens, I definitely would never go back to a kitchen or hotel full-time.Lerato Mokonyane, private chef
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I don't miss being shouted at in kitchens' - Private chef Lerato Mokonyane
