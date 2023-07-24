KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them
JOHANNESBURG - A gold mine in Northern KwaZulu-Natal has adopted an unusual model of combating illicit mining.
Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine, near Pongola, is hiring illegal miners.
And while it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Bosveld to get the zama zamas to trust them, they are slowly beginning to turn the tide by working with the zama zamas rather than against them.
READ: Bosveld Gold Mine transforming lives of former zama zamas by working with them
When Quinton Goerge and his team took over Klipwal Mine in 2018, they found a derelict mine overrun with zama zamas.
The mine had been abandoned for more than a decade when George took over.
But a violent clash with the zama zamas in 2019 forced Goerge to rethink their approach to handling the situation.
"There’s got to be cooperation with formalised mines and to bring them into the net, into the fold and into the tent. And it’s not going to be all of them - it’s not a one-size fits all but if we don’t do it as an industry, I think we’re missing a big opportunity," said George.
Bosveld Mine manager, Bongani Nkosi, was instrumental in negotiations with the zama zamas.
"We sat down with them and we negotiated with them and we found the leader - his name is Mhlonipheni - and we got Mhlonipheni on board. I think it took me about three or four months to get Mhlonipheni to come and cooperate with the mine and now he’s our partner on the mine, he’s a sub-contractor and he does what he can do best,t" said Nkosi.
Mavuso currently manages a team of 30 former zama zamas.
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them
