Why has Elon Musk replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with an 'X'?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral.
Elon Musk has replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with an 'X', as he continues a rebrand since a $44 billion takeover of the social media site last year.
As the owner of Twitter, he has made a number of changes to the app, many of which have not impressed its users.
Musk has implemented a raft of changes to the site since becoming its owner last year, including the launch of a subscription option for users at $8 a month, giving users the blue 'verified' checkmark.
Musk's Twitter also faces competition from his arch-nemesis, Mark Zuckerberg's new app, _Threads, _which was launched earlier in July.
July 23, 2023
My favourite adjective to describe Elon Musk is 'capricious'. He really seems to make decisions on a whim, and I think this is one of those.Duncan McLeod, editor - Techcentral
There's a lot of brand value associated with that little blue bird and the name Twitter, and it's out the window. What comes next? We don't know.Duncan McLeod, editor - Techcentral
He certainly makes decisions quickly, and when he gets something in his head, he sticks with it.Duncan McLeod, editor - Techcentral
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why has Elon Musk replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with an 'X'?
