Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang!
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Leon van Nierop, script writer and film critic.
All it takes is the release of two blockbuster films on the same weekend, to breathe new life into an ailing industry.
Barbie is a live action film starring Margot Robbie as the iconic fashion doll of the same name, while _Oppenheimer _tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the development of the atomic bomb.
The two most eagerly anticipated films of the year has not disappointed at the box office, raking in more than $235 million on the opening weekend in the U.S, making it the fourth biggest box office weekend in history.
In South Africa, Barbie made almost R12m on the opening weekend.
Updated domestic opening weekend totals for Barbenheimer:' DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2023
• BARBIE - $164M
• OPPENHEIMER - $82M
4th biggest box office weekend in history. pic.twitter.com/1mVjPDqYzv
The cinema industry has struggled to attract moviegoers since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic for a raft of reasons, including high ticket prices.
Dubbed "Barbenheimer", the two films have awaken the industry which has been underperforming over the last few years.
People have the wrong perception about Barbie...People say they're not going to watch a junk movie about a pretty poly toy.Leon van Nierop, film critic
Audiences have now discovered, especially after Barbie and Oppenheimer, that they've been brainwashed for the past few years with sequels and rehashes, superhero films and franchises. And now, they are rediscovering, originality.Leon van Nierop, film critic
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang!
Source : https://twitter.com/DiscussingFilm
More from Business
Why isn’t manufacturing nosediving even though loadshedding has intensified?
Private sector investment in energy alternatives is the simple answer.Read More
Why has Elon Musk replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with an 'X'?
Musk continues a rebrand of the social media site since his $44 billion takeover last year.Read More
Amplats interim profits fall almost R19bn, slashes dividend by more than 80%
The world's largest platinum producer reported a 71% drop in its headline earnings for the first half of 2023.Read More
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts
This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.Read More
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort'
State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client'
Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work.Read More
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one...
Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation.Read More
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class
The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans.Read More
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.Read More