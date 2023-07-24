



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum.

Anglo American Platinum slashed its dividend by more than 80%, reporting a 71% drop in its headline earnings for the first half of 2023.

The world's largest platinum producer on Monday released its interim results for the first six months on the year.

Headline earnings plummeted to R7.9 billion, compared to R26.7 billion in the first half of 2022.

The company announced that profits decreased by 70%, largely due to the impact of Eskom's loadshedding and higher prices.

The company's basic earnings per share dropped to 2,940 cents.

Natascha Vijoen, Amplats CEO. Image: Anglo American Platinum. Permission for use supplied.

Now the reality is, whilst we are suppliers of commodities, we're also users of commodities. So as we see commodity booms, we're both on the receiving end...on both sides of the coin. Natascha Viljoen, Amplats CEO

We've seen a number of our input costs severely impacted by both price and foreign exchange. Natascha Viljoen, Amplats CEO

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Amplats interim profits fall almost R19bn, slashes dividend by more than 80%