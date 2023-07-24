Amplats interim profits fall almost R19bn, slashes dividend by more than 80%
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum.
Anglo American Platinum slashed its dividend by more than 80%, reporting a 71% drop in its headline earnings for the first half of 2023.
The world's largest platinum producer on Monday released its interim results for the first six months on the year.
Headline earnings plummeted to R7.9 billion, compared to R26.7 billion in the first half of 2022.
The company announced that profits decreased by 70%, largely due to the impact of Eskom's loadshedding and higher prices.
The company's basic earnings per share dropped to 2,940 cents.
Now the reality is, whilst we are suppliers of commodities, we're also users of commodities. So as we see commodity booms, we're both on the receiving end...on both sides of the coin.Natascha Viljoen, Amplats CEO
We've seen a number of our input costs severely impacted by both price and foreign exchange.Natascha Viljoen, Amplats CEO
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Amplats interim profits fall almost R19bn, slashes dividend by more than 80%
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/beangeled81/beangeled812003/beangeled81200300106/141808081-brisbane-queensland-australia-26th-january-2020-view-of-the-anglo-american-sign-hanging-on-the-top-o.jpg
More from Business
Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang!
The release of this year's two most highly anticipated films raked in over $235 million for the second-highest box office weekend ever.Read More
Why isn’t manufacturing nosediving even though loadshedding has intensified?
Private sector investment in energy alternatives is the simple answer.Read More
Why has Elon Musk replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with an 'X'?
Musk continues a rebrand of the social media site since his $44 billion takeover last year.Read More
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts
This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.Read More
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort'
State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client'
Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work.Read More
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one...
Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation.Read More
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class
The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans.Read More
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.Read More