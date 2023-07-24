Why isn’t manufacturing nosediving even though loadshedding has intensified?





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, head of markets research at RMB.

It doesn't take a rocket-scientist to figure out the damaging impact Eskom's loadshedding has on business.

Over the last 18 months, Eskom's increased intensity of loadshedding has had a negative impact on many sectors, including mining and agriculture.

One would also expect overall manufacturing production volumes to shrink, given that the manufacturing sector is a heavy user of electricity.

But that doesn't seem to be the case.

According to Isaah Mhlanga, head of market research at RMB, overall production volumes have held up well post-pandemic, despite Eskom electricity supply constraints.

Non-Eskom supply of electricity, it has been increasing for quite some time, which suggests to us that the private sector has been building resilience, becoming less and less dependent on the traditional supply of electricity. Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research - RMB

Going forward, this bodes well, given the pace of renewable energy projects that are coming. The private sector's ingenuity, as far as investing in its own energy generation. Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research - RMB

It means in future, and we're talking over the medium to longer-term...we will have less and less of an impact the energy unavailability we're currently having. Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research - RMB

