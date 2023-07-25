'SANDF is going to implode sooner or later' - Security Analyst
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Helmoed Heitman, an independent security and defence analyst.
Last year, Modise emphatically denied that South Africa was defenceless.
Nevertheless, according to Heitman, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is in serious trouble.
The SANDF has been faced with budget challenges while there have been attempts to revive its comprehensive approach.
This included a focus on leadership, funding, training, and strategic planning.
This thing is going to implode sooner or later.Helmoed Heitman, Independent Security and Defence Analyst
He says that for the past two decades, the defence force has been underfunded and overstretched, leaving it short of capabilities.
Listen to the interview for more.
