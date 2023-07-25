[LISTEN] A Dummy's Guide to Netball (GO, PROTEAS!!)
John Maytham admits he knows nothing about Netball. So, to help, Mdodana gives a 'dummies guide' on the sport as the Netball World Cup draws closer.
Listen to the conversation below.
Mdodana says netball is NOT a slow game; it is 'dynamic'.
As long as you know these netball basics, it's easy to follow:
1) A goal is scored into the net and each team plays a center passes who rotate.
2) Court Zone Rules in Netball are:
Offside: A player moving out of their own area (with or without the ball).
Over a Third: You cannot throw the ball over two transverse lines without an interception.
Out of Court: Occurs if the ball hits anything outside the court.
RELATED: NETBALL WORLD CUP FAN PARK OPENS WITH A LEKKER LOCAL LINEUP ON 26 JULY
3) A goal is one point and the ball must fall completely through the ringed hoop to be a goal.
4) There are seven players per side with two shooters, two defenders and three mid-court players making up the rest.
5) Only the goal shooter shoots the ball and they must be inside the goal circle to score.
6) A throw-in returns the ball into play (within three seconds) from outside the court line.
7) Foot contact with the line is a foul throw. Players must stay in their designated zones.
8) You cannot travel with the ball.
9) You cannot snatch or hit the ball out of a player's hands.
10) You must stand at least one meter away from the person with the ball (while defending).
11) You cannot hold the ball for more than three seconds.
RELATED: ROADS IN THE CBD CLOSES TO ACCOMMODATE THE NETBALL WORLD CUP UNTIL 7 AUGUST
Mdodana says the SPAR Proteas have a good balance of skills and all players are "dynamic shooters". Our strength lies in the defence circle and "we've got the hunger" to win.
RELATED: NETBALL WORLD CUP: TICKET COST R700 - HOW MANY SOUTH AFRICANS CAN AFFORD THAT?
Now that you know the basics, enjoy the World Cup... and good luck to South Africa - R.E.P.R.E.S.E.N.T!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] A Dummy's Guide to Netball (GO, PROTEAS!!)
More from Sport
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung
Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach.Read More
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa
The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday.Read More
Royal AM application to have FIFA ban overturned thrown out by CAS
A transfer ban was imposed on the KZN outfit last month after the Premier Soccer League club failed to pay an amount of R12-million owed to former striker Samir Nurkovic.Read More
Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football
Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few big name players to have made the move to the cash rich league.Read More
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup
The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy
It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months.Read More
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches
The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also saw him represent his country on 12 occasions.Read More
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July
Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists.Read More
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe
In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion.Read More