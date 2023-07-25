Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
[LISTEN] A Dummy's Guide to Netball (GO, PROTEAS!!)

25 July 2023 9:23 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Netball World Cup 2023
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

With the Netball World Cup kicking off, the Head coach of Maties, Zanele Mdodana, joins John Maytham to teach him the basics.

John Maytham admits he knows nothing about Netball. So, to help, Mdodana gives a 'dummies guide' on the sport as the Netball World Cup draws closer.

Listen to the conversation below.

Mdodana says netball is NOT a slow game; it is 'dynamic'.

As long as you know these netball basics, it's easy to follow:

1) A goal is scored into the net and each team plays a center passes who rotate.

2) Court Zone Rules in Netball are:

Offside: A player moving out of their own area (with or without the ball).

Over a Third: You cannot throw the ball over two transverse lines without an interception.

Out of Court: Occurs if the ball hits anything outside the court.

RELATED: NETBALL WORLD CUP FAN PARK OPENS WITH A LEKKER LOCAL LINEUP ON 26 JULY

3) A goal is one point and the ball must fall completely through the ringed hoop to be a goal.

4) There are seven players per side with two shooters, two defenders and three mid-court players making up the rest.

5) Only the goal shooter shoots the ball and they must be inside the goal circle to score.

6) A throw-in returns the ball into play (within three seconds) from outside the court line.

7) Foot contact with the line is a foul throw. Players must stay in their designated zones.

8) You cannot travel with the ball.

9) You cannot snatch or hit the ball out of a player's hands.

10) You must stand at least one meter away from the person with the ball (while defending).

11) You cannot hold the ball for more than three seconds.

RELATED: ROADS IN THE CBD CLOSES TO ACCOMMODATE THE NETBALL WORLD CUP UNTIL 7 AUGUST

Mdodana says the SPAR Proteas have a good balance of skills and all players are "dynamic shooters". Our strength lies in the defence circle and "we've got the hunger" to win.

RELATED: NETBALL WORLD CUP: TICKET COST R700 - HOW MANY SOUTH AFRICANS CAN AFFORD THAT?

Now that you know the basics, enjoy the World Cup... and good luck to South Africa - R.E.P.R.E.S.E.N.T!


