Capturer of N1 VIP protection unit attack video living in fear
JOHANNESBURG - The State prosecutor in the matter involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protectors has told the court how the person who captured the assault is now living in fear.
Earlier on Tuesday, eight men who used to be on Mashatile's security detail made their first appearance in court.
They are charged with several counts of assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.
READ:
- 'State must feel the pinch': DA wants VIP Protection Unit victims to sue govt
-
Action society calls on court to deny N1 assault officers bail
-
VIP Protection Unit officers involved in N1 assault to be arrested
- Court allows media to record proceedings in N1 assault case
- N1 highway VIP Protection Unit assailants make first court appearance
Prosecutor advocate Elize le Roux - who was reading the affidavit of the investigating officer - said the witness has been receiving threatening text messages from a burner number.
“It is clear that the only reasonable inference that can be made excluding any other inferences, is that this message was sent from someone within the ranks of the VIP protection unit. Either by one of the accused themselves or by someone close to them with their full knowledge and consent.” Le Roux said the State believes the accused men should be denied bail until the finalisation of the trial as they could also intimidate the witnesses.
“The owner of the vehicle also fears for her safety, in view of the fact that the registration plate of the Blue Polo is clearly visible on the video footage. She’s in the process of re-registering the vehicle under a different plate, in an effort to protect her identity. The damage caused to the complainant's vehicle stands at around R95 000.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Capturer of N1 VIP protection unit attack video living in fear
More from Local
TymeBank customers see funds disappear from their accounts
The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.Read More
Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
An 82-year-old Crawford substitute teacher has been fired after a video of her writing racist terms during a lesson went viral.Read More
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death
Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s.Read More
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda'
President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit.Read More
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors fear losing jobs if bail application denied
The eight VIP Protection Unit members, filmed assaulting people on the N1 highway, said that if they are denied bail, they would be 'deprived' of having enough time to 'adequately prepare' for their internal Saps disciplinary hearings.Read More
GDE to report dismissed Crawford College teacher to SACE for 'promoting' racism
The 82-year-old substitute teacher was dismissed on Monday after she was caught on camera writing racially offensive terms on a whiteboard.Read More
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors blame media & civil society for their arrests
The eight men, who are currently suspended from the SAPS VIP Presidential Protection Services Unit, were filmed earlier this month beating three men on the side of the N1 highway in Fourways.Read More
City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster
Exactly one week ago today, a deadly underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg claiming one life.Read More
N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak
The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Read More