Delay in bringing Koeberg Unit 1 online is 'pushing SA into a corner'
John Maytham speaks with Chris Yelland, an expert energy analyst.
The unit was supposed to come back online more than 70 days ago.
The delay is especially concerning as we are experiencing higher levels of loadshedding.
According to Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the grid is short 920 megawatts.
Ramokgopa is also concerned that Unit 1 will not be online before Unit 2 is supposed to go offline.
Yelland says that, if all the work on both units is not completed by 21 July 2024, Koeberg will not be given an extended license and the power plant will have to be shut down.
We are really being pushed into that corner.Chris Yelland, Expert Energy Analyst
Eskom is looking at possibilities to extend the deadline for the license for unit two as it was commissioned a year later.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Delay in bringing Koeberg Unit 1 online is 'pushing SA into a corner'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158173091_koeberg-nuclear-power-station-on-a-hazy-day.html?vti=oebky01lche4zwxsqy-1-2
More from Local
TymeBank customers see funds disappear from their accounts
The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.Read More
Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
An 82-year-old Crawford substitute teacher has been fired after a video of her writing racist terms during a lesson went viral.Read More
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death
Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s.Read More
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda'
President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit.Read More
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors fear losing jobs if bail application denied
The eight VIP Protection Unit members, filmed assaulting people on the N1 highway, said that if they are denied bail, they would be 'deprived' of having enough time to 'adequately prepare' for their internal Saps disciplinary hearings.Read More
GDE to report dismissed Crawford College teacher to SACE for 'promoting' racism
The 82-year-old substitute teacher was dismissed on Monday after she was caught on camera writing racially offensive terms on a whiteboard.Read More
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors blame media & civil society for their arrests
The eight men, who are currently suspended from the SAPS VIP Presidential Protection Services Unit, were filmed earlier this month beating three men on the side of the N1 highway in Fourways.Read More
City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster
Exactly one week ago today, a deadly underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg claiming one life.Read More
N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak
The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Read More
More from Business
Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August
Pressure on consumers continues as forecasts point to a steep fuel hike.Read More
[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes?
What are banks doing to help home loan customers who are struggling to make payments after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes?Read More
[LISTEN] Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for Russia-Africa summit revoked
This week, without explanation, Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for the Russia-Africa summit was revoked.Read More
[LISTEN] Steinhoff delisted from JSE after shareholders dissolve company
Steinhoff's shareholders have chosen to dissolve the company and remove it from the Johannesburg and Frankfurt stock exchanges.Read More
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances
A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise.Read More
Nersa's benchmarking method for municipal power tariff hikes unlawful - CoCT
The City of Cape Town was responding to allegations that it raised tariffs by 17.6% unlawfully, citing it was approved by council under the Finance Management Act.Read More
AI as an investment tool? Definitely, says a financial expert
Investment School - The impact of Artificial Intelligence on investing and its benefits for the retail sector.Read More
Facebook stokvel scam: More than 100 000 victims fell prey
If it's too good to be true, it's probably safer not to put your money there, says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend
It's a Barbie World and we're singing along. Here are the 10 most streamed Barbie songs on Spotify noted by Music Industry How To.Read More