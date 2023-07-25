Delay in bringing Koeberg Unit 1 online is 'pushing SA into a corner'





John Maytham speaks with Chris Yelland, an expert energy analyst.

The unit was supposed to come back online more than 70 days ago.

The delay is especially concerning as we are experiencing higher levels of loadshedding.

According to Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the grid is short 920 megawatts.

Ramokgopa is also concerned that Unit 1 will not be online before Unit 2 is supposed to go offline.

Yelland says that, if all the work on both units is not completed by 21 July 2024, Koeberg will not be given an extended license and the power plant will have to be shut down.

We are really being pushed into that corner. Chris Yelland, Expert Energy Analyst

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Eskom is looking at possibilities to extend the deadline for the license for unit two as it was commissioned a year later.

