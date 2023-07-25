More than 80% of traffic fines in SA have never been paid - AARTO changes that
Lester Kiewit speaks to Doug Warren of SASMiNT - which provides training on Aarto and traffic law - who is a supporter of the Aarto Act.
RELATED: The problem is with us' - Aarto isn't enough to cure SA's bad driving problem
"If you had to lose your license today, how would you get to work?"
That was the question posed to Good Morning Cape Town host Lester Kiewit by Doug Warren of SASMiNT on Tuesday morning.
SASMiNT provides training on Aarto and traffic law and Warren says the new legislation will improve safety on the roads.
The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act makes provision for the controversial demerit system that could ultimately strip repeat offenders of their driving licenses.
Recently, the Constitutional Court ruled the Act should remain in place.
Since 2008, SASMiNT has been helping companies develop regularity with the Act.
Warren says he believes the driving force behind the Act, will be the companies themselves.
Simply by not paying your traffic fines can incur all sorts of problems [under AARTO].Doug Warren, SASMiNT
It becomes a self-regulating system that people are forced to comply to.Doug Warren, SASMiNT
In the case of unroadworthy vehicles driven by employees, Warren says both the employer and the employee will be penalised.
Aarto now introduces a fine against the driver for driving the vehicle in an unroadworthy condition, but it also fines the company...so it becomes a dual penalty...so companies are now forced to comply.Doug Warren, SASMiNT
You must remember, more than 80% of traffic fines in South Africa have never been paid, AARTO changes that says Warren.
RELATED:AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed'
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : More than 80% of traffic fines in SA have never been paid - AARTO changes that
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/_SKIDRiIEtk
More from Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Husband unhappy with wife after she comes home from work with FLOWERS
Are there any complimentary gifts you don't want your partner to receive from friends and colleagues? This husband certainly thinks so...Read More
Patient or fugitive: Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell?
Earlier this month the ConCourt found Zuma must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence for contempt of court.Read More
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown
The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.Read More
'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'
An independent investigation has made a worrying discovery of high levels of E. coli in Hammaskraal's nearby rivers.Read More
TymeBank customers see funds disappear from their accounts
The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.Read More
Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
An 82-year-old Crawford substitute teacher has been fired after a video of her writing racist terms during a lesson went viral.Read More