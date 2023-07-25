Streaming issues? Report here
More than 80% of traffic fines in SA have never been paid - AARTO changes that

25 July 2023 10:54 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Aarto Act
AARTO
Aarto Amendment Act

The days of ignoring your traffic fines are coming to an end soon under the Aarto Act, warns traffic experts.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Doug Warren of SASMiNT - which provides training on Aarto and traffic law - who is a supporter of the Aarto Act.

Photo: takahiro taguchi on Unsplash
Photo: takahiro taguchi on Unsplash

RELATED: The problem is with us' - Aarto isn't enough to cure SA's bad driving problem

"If you had to lose your license today, how would you get to work?"

That was the question posed to Good Morning Cape Town host Lester Kiewit by Doug Warren of SASMiNT on Tuesday morning.

SASMiNT provides training on Aarto and traffic law and Warren says the new legislation will improve safety on the roads.

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act makes provision for the controversial demerit system that could ultimately strip repeat offenders of their driving licenses.

Recently, the Constitutional Court ruled the Act should remain in place.

Since 2008, SASMiNT has been helping companies develop regularity with the Act.

Warren says he believes the driving force behind the Act, will be the companies themselves.

Simply by not paying your traffic fines can incur all sorts of problems [under AARTO].

Doug Warren, SASMiNT

It becomes a self-regulating system that people are forced to comply to.

Doug Warren, SASMiNT

In the case of unroadworthy vehicles driven by employees, Warren says both the employer and the employee will be penalised.

Aarto now introduces a fine against the driver for driving the vehicle in an unroadworthy condition, but it also fines the company...so it becomes a dual penalty...so companies are now forced to comply.

Doug Warren, SASMiNT

You must remember, more than 80% of traffic fines in South Africa have never been paid, AARTO changes that says Warren.

RELATED:AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed'

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : More than 80% of traffic fines in SA have never been paid - AARTO changes that




