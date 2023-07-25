South African skipper sails around the world in 11 months in World Yacht Race
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ryan Gibson, one of two South African skippers who will be leading crews in the 2023/2024 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, kicking off on 30 August.
Listen to the conversation below.
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is a biennial race that takes paying amateur crews on one or more legs of a circumnavigation of the globe in 11 specially-designed identical yachts owned by Clipper Ventures.
Gibson says he's been sailing for a long time because he's passionate about it, so joining the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is an adventure he's excited about.
The skipper will be joined by 11 to 15 crew members as they take on the seas for almost 11 months.
Gibson says skippers have been preparing for this competition since March while their crew have undergone four levels of training to be part of the mission.
Challenges he will face include managing his crew effectively, overcoming the Southern Ocean from Cape Town to Australia, and the Northern seas where members will spend over 30 days at sea and might experience hurricane winds which was a reality last year.
Gibson says the adventure is exciting but he is preparing for "enduring and difficult" moments too.
Good luck to all skippers and their crew!
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South African skipper sails around the world in 11 months in World Yacht Race
