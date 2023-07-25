[UPDATE] Fake vet who castrated cat on lounge table denied bail
DISCLAIMER!!! THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SENSITIVE INFORMATION AND MIGHT BE A TRIGGER FOR ANIMAL LOVERS AND ACTIVISTS.
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news.
Skip to 3.39 for this one.
Friedman reports that a 'vet' was recommended to someone by a friend of a friend.
The 'vet' went to castrate a cat named Howard and sterilised him on the owner's dining room table. It's reported that the cat owner agreed to this house call since it was convenient for her already distressed cat who also suffers from a disorder.
It was later discovered that the 'vet' who made the house call was posing as a professional vet which means Howard suffered a gruesome 'surgery' filled with lots of pain and suffering but was luckily rushed to a private facility and later taken to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA who saved his life.
RELATED: WARNING! BEWARE OF FAKE VETS! SPCA SAVES CAT CASTRATION BOTCHED BY A FAKE VET
After obtaining all the evidence, including eye-witness statements, a case was opened with SAPS on 21 July and the fake vet suspect was arrested and detained the same day. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday, 24 July.
Friedman makes it clear that the suspect "was not a vet and unqualified to operate on any animal."
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA reports that the accused was denied bail at his court appearance and will remain in custody until 31 July when he'll make a second court appearance.
Friedman says, "I do hope that he gets what's coming to him."
And warns that pet owners needing to sterilise their pets should vet their vets because a name tag "is not enough."
Friedman advises that you phone the SAVC to check if the person is registered as a veterinarian by calling 012 345 6360. Or physically go to the place to get your pet sterilised.
Belinda Claassen, an experienced Volunteer Coordinator at the SPCA also joined the conversation to add that...
House calls are extremely unlikely and house calls recommended by a friend of a friend is the biggest red flag to look out for.Belinda Claassen, Volunteer Coordinator - SPCA
Here's to Howard who's one strong ball of fur.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [UPDATE] Fake vet who castrated cat on lounge table denied bail
Source : https://capespca.co.za/inspectorate-news/cat-butchered-by-bogus-vet/
More from Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Husband unhappy with wife after she comes home from work with FLOWERS
Are there any complimentary gifts you don't want your partner to receive from friends and colleagues? This husband certainly thinks so...Read More
Patient or fugitive: Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell?
Earlier this month the ConCourt found Zuma must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence for contempt of court.Read More
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown
The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.Read More
'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'
An independent investigation has made a worrying discovery of high levels of E. coli in Hammaskraal's nearby rivers.Read More
TymeBank customers see funds disappear from their accounts
The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.Read More
Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
An 82-year-old Crawford substitute teacher has been fired after a video of her writing racist terms during a lesson went viral.Read More