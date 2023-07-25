City Power restoring electricity in Joburg CDB after destructive gas blast





JOHANNESBURG - City Power on Tuesday morning announced that it would begin restoring power to the Joburg CBD.

Residents and businesses have been without electricity and water since an underground gas explosion ripped open an extensive strip of Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly known as Bree Street) near the Bree taxi rank. One person was killed, and 40 others were injured in the blast.

City Power’s Isaac Mangena said after assessing the damage to the local electricity infrastructure on Monday night, they confirmed it was minimal.

“Except for just one line, especially where the explosion happened, which carries about three feeders. That is where the problem is.”

He said the Lilian Ngoyi Street substation was back online.

“We should start loading some of these customers this morning. Others - and I mean very few of them - will remain off until the tests on other feeders continue.”

