VIP officers claim they did nothing wrong, despite viral footage of the assault
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
The officers who were seen on video assaulting three men on the N1 have claimed the victims of the assault tried to bump the car they were protecting.
Seven warrant officers and one sergeant, all of whom were a part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail, have been charged with assault, malicious damage to property, and pointing a firearm.
RELATED: Blue lights assault case: Victim 'tried to bump' car Mashatile was in - Accused
Now the officers are claiming that these motorists were trying to bump into the car that Mashatile was in.
However, at the time, Mashatile said he was not in the car when the incident took place.
This is just so strange to me.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
According to Friedman, the accused are denying that it was an assault and claim they did nothing wrong.
RELATED: VIP officers in court on Monday: 'This is embarrassing for us as a country'
Are they blatantly lying? Because it seems like it to me.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
All of us saw the video.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : VIP officers claim they did nothing wrong, despite viral footage of the assault
