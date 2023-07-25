WATCH: 77 people sustain injuries after bus collision
JOHANNESBURG - Almost 80 people have been injured in a serious bus crash in Auckland Park, near the University of Johannesburg.
Two buses collided during peak hour traffic on Tuesday morning with one smashing into a concrete fence before coming to a rest on its side, while the other narrowly missed a nearby Rea Vaya Station.
While nobody was killed, a total of 77 have suffered mild to serious injuries.
It's understood two busses collided with one another with one then smashing into a concrete fence and the other, almost hitting a nearby Rea Vaya station. pic.twitter.com/XcBVUC72hg' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2023
Paramedics together with the Johannesburg Fire Department had to use jaws of life earlier to free some of the casualties.
They are now all stable, though, and have been transported to hospital for further care.
There were still glass fragments strewn across the roadway and onlookers gathered on the side of the road.
Paramedics and other emergency officials were still at the scene and when the road was closed off to traffic.
The exact cause of the crash is not yet clear.
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: 77 people sustain injuries after bus collision
