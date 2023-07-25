Zoë Brown wins big for Heartlands Baby Sanctuary on Deal or No Deal SA





Media personality Zoë Brown is first up on the second celebrity week of Deal or No Deal South Africa. She decided to bring along members of her chosen charity, Heartlands Baby Sanctuary, to wish her luck!

Heartlands is based in Somerset West, Western Cape and provides individual specialised care and support to children from birth to six years old who are in desperate need of care and protection - children who are abandoned, abused, neglected, orphaned, who are disabled and/or sick.

Heartlands couldn't contain their joy at the result and took to Facebook to thank Zoë, Kat and Deal or No Deal South Africa for making it happen!

