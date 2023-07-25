[WATCH] South African firefighters sing their way through Canadian wildfires
Lester Kiewit speaks to Linton Rensburg, Working on Fire's spokesperson, and Antoinette Jini, Working on Fire's General Manager whose teams have returned from their mission in Alberta, Canada after fighting some of the severest wildfires the country had witnessed in recent years.
Listen to the conversation below.
RELATED: [WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires
Team South Africa landed in Alberta, Canada where they helped fight wildfires for two months along with international organisations.
RELATED: 'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada
Rensburg says the fires were brought on because of the climate crisis. The spokesperson mentions that this was the "biggest deployment that we've seen from South Africa to another country." This was the team's fifth deployment to Canada while they've also been to Chile and Indonesia.
Rensburg reports that the nature of the fires "was quite spectacular" while Jini says "South Africa's firefighter crews are well-trained in wildfire and forestry so they are exceptional at what they do hence we're deployed to assist in these fires."
"We also recorded zero injuries during our deployment which means we are the best." says, the general manager.
And of course, the crew brought true South African spirit and "passion" as they sang local anthems while working, which Jini says the Canadians appreciated.
We go in and we do what we do which is firefighting with a passion and with emotions... when we sing our songs, it motivates us because we are far away from home. Canadians said we didn't just bring support, we brought peace.Antoinette Jini, Working on Fire - General Manager
Watch the team sing their way through the Canadian fires below.
Thank you for your service, firefighters - you've also proven that, local is lekker.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] South African firefighters sing their way through Canadian wildfires
More from Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Husband unhappy with wife after she comes home from work with FLOWERS
Are there any complimentary gifts you don't want your partner to receive from friends and colleagues? This husband certainly thinks so...Read More
Patient or fugitive: Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell?
Earlier this month the ConCourt found Zuma must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence for contempt of court.Read More
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown
The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.Read More
'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'
An independent investigation has made a worrying discovery of high levels of E. coli in Hammaskraal's nearby rivers.Read More
TymeBank customers see funds disappear from their accounts
The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.Read More
Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
An 82-year-old Crawford substitute teacher has been fired after a video of her writing racist terms during a lesson went viral.Read More