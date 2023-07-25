Streaming issues? Report here
Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali

25 July 2023 11:35 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Human Rights Watch
Wagner Group
Mali

According to the rights group, the abuse and torture has been happening since late 2022.

Clarence Ford interviews Africa correspondent, Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 1:51).

Earlier this month, hundreds of "experienced" Wagner Group fighters touched down in the Central African Republic ahead of a referendum on 30 July.

According to reports, the mercenaries will be voting on a constitutional change which could see President Faustin Archange Touadera sitting a third term in office.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Malian armed forces and fighters allegedly from the Wagner Group, of ‘executing’ and sexually assaulting dozens of civilians.

On Monday, HRW said that the abuse and torture have been going on since late 2022 in several towns in central Mali.

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh
A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

RELATED: Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny

Wherever Wagner is at the moment, they've been stripping the countries where they've been operating.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali




