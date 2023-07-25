It's kid-friendly! Helpful tips when taking your kids along on ‘Walk the Talk’





Gugulethu Mhlungu speaks to All My Sports SA founder, Elton Davids.

In case you missed it, entries for the '702 Walk the Talk' are open.

With a 3km, 5km and 8km to choose from, walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome, making it a fun day out for the whole family.

Davids shares helpful tips for walking with kids:

• Get your kids a comfortable pair of walking shoes that is slightly bigger than their normal shoe size to give their feet more room to move.

• Avoid getting water on your (or your child’s) running shoes during the walk or run, this can cause chafing and blisters.

• Opt for more comfortable and breathable clothing, not too tight or too loose. Make sure it does not hinder any arm or leg movement.

• When walking uphill, try to take somewhat smaller steps, and slightly extend your steps when walking downhill.

• Kids tend to run ahead due to excitement, so give them rules about boundaries before the run. This can include landmarks for them to look out for and stop at, making sure they don’t stray too far from you.

• Make sure the kiddies are lathered in sunscreen, hydrated and are wearing a hat – yes, even in winter.

• Post-walk, stretch and keep hydrated. It is recommended to also have a carbohydrate or protein meal supplement to help the body replace the energy it burnt off.

'702 Walk the Talk' takes place on 20 August 2023 at Maropeng in the Cradle of Humankind.

With limited tickets on offer, you don’t want to miss out.

For more information, click Walk the Talk to visit the official '702 Walk the Talk' website

Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion.