[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Roaring fires have made their way through Greece, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee as of 23 July 2023.

Authorities have been working around the clock to tame the vicious fires, including making use of water-dropping planes.

The prime minister reportedly said that the country is "at war with fire" adding that "three difficult days" lay ahead as the temperature is expected to rise.

I suppose you'd almost expect it to be chaos, but perhaps organised chaos. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

