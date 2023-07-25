[WATCH] Woman refuses to swap 1st class seat for Economy so kid sits with family
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about online trends.
Skip to 7:23 for this one.
Friedman reports that a woman with the username @lifewithdrsabra on TikTok posted a video to record her experience on a first class flight in the form of a POV (point of view) video.
In the video, she explains that a flight agent asked her to give up her seat and move to economy class so a 13-year-old child could sit with their parent.
“POV: Flight agent asks me if I want to give up my 1A seat so a child sits with their family.”
“That’s a no from me dawg, would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, I am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13."
Reads the text in the video and caption of the post.
Watch the video below.
@lifewithdrsabra
That’s a no from me dawg 🤣 would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, i am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13.♬ original sound - Sunshynelove21
Since the video was posted on 20 July, it has garnered over seven million views and over 2000 comments who basically said that parents need to make a plan on planes for seating their kids just like the rest of us have to.
"As a parent, you didn’t do anything wrong," one TikTok user commented on the viral video
Friedman asks, would you give up yours eat so a kid and parent could sit together?
If you're stuck with Clarence Ford on a flight, the answer is "absolutely not."
While Friedman says, "I make such an effort not to sit in the middle seat. So people must also make a plan for their lives and organise it so kids sit with parents."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Woman refuses to swap 1st class seat for Economy so kid sits with family
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this...
When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available.Read More
[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'
Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions.Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about taking ballet lessons
Arnold Schwarzenegger: "People always wonder why Franco and I took ballet lessons."Read More
Many believe aromatherapy works but docs still raise an eyebrow
Public acceptance of aromatherapy is high, but that doesn’t mean it works.Read More
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity
Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot.Read More
Do rebrands work? Can you trademark an X? Expert weighs in on Twitter's pivot
Rebrands can be risky and timely, but can Elon Musk’s Twitter survive it?Read More
Instagram is making you a bad tourist... Here’s how to travel respectfully
Don't be a bad tourist, be respectful with these tips.Read More
'Retirement is imaginary... People are seeking second careers for fulfillment'
HaveYouHeard Marketing culture lead Brett Rogers speaks about the increasing trend in people pursuing second careers.Read More