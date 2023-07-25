[LISTEN] Pikitup calls on JHB residents to help combat illegal dumping
John Perlman speaks to Muzi Mkhwanazi, Communications Manager for Pikitup.
Pikitup reportedly collected over 76 000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste, just in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.
In the previous year, the city spent almost R93 million on cleaning up illegal dumping sites.
Mkhwanazi says that they are raising awareness around illegal dumping and littering to show residents who are tired of living around dirt and grime how they can help.
To keep the city clean, we need residents to also assist.Muzi Mkhwanazi, Communications Manager - Pikitup
He says that if any residents see illegal dumping taking place, they should call the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).
Illegal dumping is a criminal offence.Muzi Mkhwanazi, Communications Manager - Pikitup
He adds that there are a number of landfill sites that people can make use of to get rid of their waste.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_19824698_pile-of-domestic-garbage-in-landfill-copyrighted-material-thoroughly-removed.html?vti=myqohx2llvpm81ggm2-1-17
More from Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Husband unhappy with wife after she comes home from work with FLOWERS
Are there any complimentary gifts you don't want your partner to receive from friends and colleagues? This husband certainly thinks so...Read More
Patient or fugitive: Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell?
Earlier this month the ConCourt found Zuma must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence for contempt of court.Read More
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown
The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.Read More
'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'
An independent investigation has made a worrying discovery of high levels of E. coli in Hammaskraal's nearby rivers.Read More
TymeBank customers see funds disappear from their accounts
The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.Read More
Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
An 82-year-old Crawford substitute teacher has been fired after a video of her writing racist terms during a lesson went viral.Read More