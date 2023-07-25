[LISTEN] Pikitup calls on JHB residents to help combat illegal dumping





John Perlman speaks to Muzi Mkhwanazi, Communications Manager for Pikitup.

Pikitup reportedly collected over 76 000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste, just in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

In the previous year, the city spent almost R93 million on cleaning up illegal dumping sites.

Mkhwanazi says that they are raising awareness around illegal dumping and littering to show residents who are tired of living around dirt and grime how they can help.

To keep the city clean, we need residents to also assist. Muzi Mkhwanazi, Communications Manager - Pikitup

He says that if any residents see illegal dumping taking place, they should call the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

Illegal dumping is a criminal offence. Muzi Mkhwanazi, Communications Manager - Pikitup

Image: kanvag/123rf.com

He adds that there are a number of landfill sites that people can make use of to get rid of their waste.

