LGBTQI+ march held against 'hateful' scholar's invitation by EFF to speak at UCT
Clarence Ford speaks to Ling Sheperd, communications officer at Triangle Project.
"A hateful individual."
That's how some concerned staff and students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) have described Kenyan pan-Africanist scholar, Professor Patrick Lumumba, who was in town on Monday at the invitation of the EFF.
The party had invited him to deliver a public lecture as part of the party's 10-year anniversary celebrations.
A number of UCT LGBTQI+ staff, students and their allies protested outside the Sarah Baartman Hall at UCT against Lumumba's visit.
Sheperd says the professor's anti-gay stance is well known.
He's always made homophobic statements and has endorsed Uganda's anti-gay bill.Ling Sheperd, Communications officer - Triangle Project
It was shocking for us to hear that UCT would be the platform for Prof Lumumba.Ling Sheperd, Communications officer - Triangle Project
Sheperd says Lumumba's invitation by the EFF is all the more problematic given that they recently voiced their support for queer youth during Pride Month and also for queer Ugandans.
We even had Julius Malema draped in a pride flag and marching through the streets.Ling Sheperd, Communications officer - Triangle Project
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : LGBTQI+ march held against 'hateful' scholar's invitation by EFF to speak at UCT
