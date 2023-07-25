[WATCH] Yeah neh!! Husband mistakes a stranger for his wife and HUGS her
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A husband mistaking another woman for his wife and trying to hug her is going viral.
During a concert, the man wanted to hug his wife but found out it was someone else. The woman's face after realising she was being hugged by a stranger is hilarious.
He was amused when he realised that his wife was standing next to another woman who was wearing similar clothes to her.
It was an easy mistake to make😂 pic.twitter.com/Fgxo81RoZb' Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) July 23, 2023
One user sympathised with the man and said: "Honest mistake, they are dressed similarly & have the same hairstyle & same height."
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
